Harley Quinn Animated Series: The Eat Bang Kill Tour Gets 2nd Print

It made a splash when it was an exclusive DC Universe App launch last month. This month later it went to print, charted on the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List for this week, and now Bleeding Cool has discovered that Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour #1 by Tee Franklin and Max Sarin returns for a second printing featuring a new cover by Sarin, featuring both Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy smooching.

The second issue is already available on the DC Universe App and will be in print on the 12th of October. The second printing of the first issue will get its Final Order Cut-Off date this weekend and go to print on the 19th of October.

HARLEY QUINN THE ANIMATED SERIES THE EAT BANG KILL TOUR #1 Second Printing

(W) Tee Franklin (A/CA) Max Sarin

Harley and Ivy on the road trip of the century! Following the wedding disaster of the decade, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy end up on the run from Commissioner Gordon and the GCPD! But as fun as all that sounds, Ivy still worries over leaving Kite Man at the altar… Luckily, Harley's got the perfect scheme to shake her out of her wedding-day blues!

Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 9/26/2021 In-Store Date: 10/19/2021 HARLEY QUINN THE ANIMATED SERIES THE EAT BANG KILL TOUR #2 (OF 6) CVR A MAX SARIN

(W) Tee Franklin (A/CA) Max Sarin

ON THE ROAD TO ROMANCE (a.k.a. an ataxia-filled, Thelma and Louise-style road trip), Harley and Ivy head to Catwoman's to ask for a massive favor (hey, Selina's a natural born cat sitter…). Meanwhile, Commissioner Gordon, on the hunt for the chaos queen herself, crosses a line he might not be able to come back from…

Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 9/19/2021 In-Store Date:10/12/2021