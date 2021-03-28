HarperAlley To Teach Kids How To Read Comics With New Line

HarperAlley is a graphic novel imprint launched from HarperCollins Children's Books under the direction of former art director and acquiring editor at First Second, Andrew Arnold described as a "collaborative, creator-focused publisher" that will specialize in graphic novels for "readers of all ages." The new line is "looking to publish books that readers of all ages can enjoy, from the youngest readers to teens and adults. We believe that a good story is a story that any reader can relate to. That's what we mean when we say "readers of all ages."" HarperAlley is looking to publish about ten books a season, or about thirty books a year and is one of a number of mainstream book publishers that has been rapidly increasing the number of graphic novels for younger readers.

But what about kids who can't read? Or can't read comics? It's a skill those who learn as kids have forever, but those who come to comics as adults sometimes struggle with the storytelling flow. Now HarperAlley is launching a series of comics and graphic novels aimed at kids called "I Can Read Comics" with different comics aimed at different ages, teaching them how to read comics. In $4.99 paperbacks or $17 hardbacks. Here is the line, planned for June 2021 from Bruce Hale, Guy Francis, Sergio Ruzzier, Vicky Fang, Steph Waldo and Jim Benton.

I CAN READ COMICS LEVEL 1 GN CLARK SHARK & SCHOOL SING

(W) Bruce Hale (A) Guy Francis

Clark the Shark makes his I Can Read Comic debut! Featuring a bold new comic style by Guy Francis and lively easy-to-read text by Bruce Hale, this Level One I Can Read Comic will have beginning readers ready to take a bite out of reading! Clark the Shark is excited about the School Sing! He can't wait to sing. La-la-laaa! But when Mrs. Inkydink asks the class to sing and dance at the same time, Clark realizes that it is harder than it looks.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $4.99

I CAN READ COMICS LEVEL 1 HC GN CLARK SHARK & SCHOOL SING (C

SRP: $16.99

I CAN READ COMICS LEVEL 1 GN FISH & SUN

(W) Sergio Ruzzier (A) Sergio Ruzzier

Introducing I Can Read Comics, a brand-new early reader line that familiarizes children with the world of graphic novel storytelling and encourages visual literacy in emerging readers. One day, bored little Fish journeys up to the surface of the ocean where it meets Sun, and a wonderful friendship blooms… Only, right in the middle of their fun, Sun starts to set!

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $4.99

I CAN READ COMICS LEVEL 1 HC GN FISH & SUN

SRP: $16.99

I CAN READ COMICS LEVEL 2 GN FRIENDBOTS BLINK & BLANK

(W) Vicky Fang (A) Vicky Fang

Meet the robots Blink and Block in this STEM-inspired, Level Two I Can Read Comic by debut author-illustrator Vicky Fang. Blink is silly and Block is logical, but they quickly discover they're best when they're together. From searching for treasure to learning to compromise to playing pretend, Blink's imagination and Block's clever ideas turn any ordinary day into the most fun ever. When Blink finds a penny and decides to make a wish, will these two new pals find treasure after all-or maybe something even better? Available in softcover and hardcover editions.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $4.99

I CAN READ COMICS LEVEL 2 HC GN FRIENDBOTS BLINK & BLANK

SRP: $16.99

I CAN READ COMICS LEVEL 3 GN TINY TALES SHELL QUEST

(W) Steph Waldo (A) Steph Waldo

A little slug just wants to fit in in this Level Three I Can Read Comic by debut author-illustrator, Steph Waldo. One day, a little slug spots two critters in the backyard who look just like her… except they have shells! Gasp! Slug thinks she needs a shell of her own to fit in, but finding one is a lot harder than it sounds. Shell Quest is a Level Three I Can Read Comic, a more complex graphic novel story perfect for the independent comics reader.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $4.99

I CAN READ COMICS LEVEL 3 HC GN TINY TALES SHELL QUEST

SRP: $16.99

JOP AND BLIP WANNA KNOW GN CAN HEAR PENGUIN FART ON MARS

(W) Jim Benton (A/CA) Jim Benton

So, you want to know if you can hear a penguin fart on Mars? Great question! There may never have been a better question asked about a penguin! Robot scientists Jop and Blip set out to answer three seemingly odd yet totally valid questions-Could we hear a penguin fart on Mars?, Can you make a dragon sandwich?, and Why do we need two ears? Along the way, they'll learn other important facts about the atmosphere on Mars, the connection between dinosaurs and birds, the digestive system, the senses, sorting truth from fiction, the way herrings communicate with farts, and so much more!

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $7.99

JOP AND BLIP WANNA KNOW HC CAN HEAR PENGUIN FART ON MARS

SRP: $12.99

