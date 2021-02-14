Haunted by The Hostage and Now You Can Be Too

Sal Abbinanti writes for Bleeding Cool about The Hostage. He writes,

The Hostage has been many years in the making. It's something that came to me just shortly after I left Brazil following a six-month stay while I was a college student. I began sketching . . . putting the story together.

In particular, I was inspired by a relic carved of wood by the indigenous people that I picked up and brought home with me—and still have. It was said to ward off evil spirits, to protect their children from natural predators.

I've started and stopped this project numerous times, but I knew I had to make it work. I had to put my thoughts and feelings on paper. I work the old school way—physically putting pen to paper, drawing, making mistakes, and trying again. I'd sketch. I'd put it down. I'd go back. Over and over.

I've seen my approach change over the years. For example, the beats of the narrative and how quickly or slowly I'd want to tell parts of the story. But sometimes, you just fall in love with an image and are determined to use it. Some of the first images I ever created, all those years ago, are the book's opening scene.

The further I got from my visit to Brazil, the more it had a power over me. The concept is a mix of culture, religion, horror, the supernatural, and myth. The images have haunted me. I just couldn't get it out of my head.

The Hostage graphic novel is available as a hardcover as well as a digital PDF not only in English but also in Portuguese, translated by Kelsey Trotta. Every backer will receive stickers inspired by images I saw in newspapers that I collected from old libraries in Brazil that were throwing away much of their archive.

Backers who choose the Guest Artist Rewards have access to work from artists—including Alex Ross, Bill Sienkiewicz, Sanjulián, Geof Darrow, Jeffrey Alan Love, and Eric Powell! I've gotten to know many of these incredible artists as an Art Rep. In fact, you may have seen or talked to me over the years at cons at the AlexRossArt/Bill Sienkiewicz Booth.

