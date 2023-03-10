Hawkgirl #1 Dawn Of DC Launch by Jadzia Axelrod & Amancay Nahuelpan Hawkgirl #1 gets a new launch comic for DC Comics' promotion Dawn of DC from Jadzia Axelrod and artist Amancay Nahuelpan for July.

"A brand-new adventure with sky-high action, adventure, and intrigue… Kendra Saunders, the winged warrior better known as Hawkgirl, has been one of the DC Universe's greatest heroes for a long time, serving as a member of both the Justice League and the Justice Society. But with the Justice League disbanded, Kendra decides she needs a fresh start and heads to Metropolis to begin a new life. That life is quickly interrupted by a mysterious villain with a powerful connection to the Nth Metal that makes up Hawkgirl's wings and weapons. Hawkgirl will also feature a series of variant covers that recount Kendra's DC history."

Jadzia Axelrod tweeted "Me, @amancay_art and @fxstudiocolor are making a book I am immensely proud of with characters I have intense affection for, and I cannot wait for you to read it this summer!"

Hawkgirl will also join other launches from DC Comics for June,

Shazam! by Mark Waid and Dan Mora . Billy Batson is back as the champion in the action-comedy comic about a boy with powers that rival Superman's and a whole lot of growing up left to do. We'll see Shazam hanging out at the Rock of Eternity, his secret clubhouse that can travel through space and time, as well as punching dinosaurs in the face, seeing how long he can hold his breath on the moon, and getting into wild and fun adventures with his tiger, Tawky Tawny, by his side.

and . After escaping Gotham City and his criminal past to happily retire to Metropolis, the Penguin is forced back into organized crime by the U.S. government! The feathered felon, and Gotham City, will never be the same. Steelworks starring John Henry Irons/ Just in time for his 30th anniversary, John Henry Irons must bring Metropolis into the future while trusting his niece Natasha to carry the mantle of Steel… more about that in a bit.