Heather Nuhfer & Patricia Daguisan's New MG Graphic Novel, Lunch

Lunch is an upcoming middle-grade graphic novel by Heather Nuhfer and Patricia Daguisan, being published by First Second in 2026.

Lunch is an upcoming middle-grade graphic novel by Heather Nuhfer and Patricia Daguisan. Tia's first day of school nerves disappear when she realizes that when she eats the same lunch as her classmates, she can hear their thoughts. Not only does she realize the popular kids are just as insecure as she is, but she also learns how complicated our relationships with food can be and how it can be used to create community.

Heather Nuhfer has written several all-ages comic books, including Fraggle Rock under the pen name of Heather White, the first new Fraggle Rock story (at the time) in twenty years, and also wrote My Little Pony, Teen Titans GO!, Wonder Woman, The Simpsons, Scooby Doo, Sesame Street, The Vampire Diaries comics and two Monster High graphic novels for Little, Brown and Company. She has also written kids novels, including the My So-Called Superpowers series, and on TV for Littlest Pet Shop.

Patricia Daguisan is a Haitian-American artist who graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design with a BFA in Sequential art and works in comics, animation, gaming character design, background, and illustration for publishers including Bento Box, Webtoon, Vault Comics, including Black, Horizon and Votes For Women: The Battle For The 19th Amendment.

Kiara Valdez at First Second has now acquired Lunch in a preempt and publication is planned for spring of 2026. Heather Nuhfer and Patricia Daguisan's agent, Kathleen Ortiz at KO Media Management, did the deal for world rights.

First Second Books is a prominent and ground-breaking American graphic novels publisher based in New York City and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. Who is as brill as her surname sounds.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

