Heavy Metal Magazine Solicits & Solicitations For March 2022

Heavy Metal Magazine publishes its 315th issue in March 2022 amongst its many solicits and solicitations for the month. Now, if only they could sort out their mail order system as well, it would all be peachy for 2022.

HEAVY METAL #315 CVR A JUNG GI (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

JAN221470

The fantasy comic for adults, paralleled by none. All the over-the-top graphic sci-fi/fantasy madness you always expect in each and every issue of Heavy Metal. New short stories by some of Europe's greatest masters of modern fantasy and science fiction comics!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 13.99

HEAVY METAL #315 CVR B JUNG GI (MR)

DARK WING HC

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

JAN221469

A distinctive generational event. The Dark Wing pays tribute to all space faring science fiction that came before with a fresh, unique take on the genre. A planet fairing ship.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 26.99

SAVAGE CIRCUS #10 (OF 11) (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

JAN221472

Brady, Michelle and Lewis Savage are looking down the barrel of a gun. With his brother missing and the people of the town he was sworn to protect either barely alive or eaten alive, Brady must concoct a plan to fight through the entire SAVAGE CIRCUS and save the day. But he's gonna need a lot of help…

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 2.99

SAVAGE CIRCUS HC (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

JAN221473

A gang of criminals descend into the town of Basin Bay on Christmas Eve. They pull off the perfect heist and are high tailing it out of there when they collide with a runaway train! The train cars scatter, blocking the only way in or out of town. What is worse? The train was a circus car, but not just any circus, it was the Savage Circus, a collection of Earth's deadliest man-killers.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 26.99

SWAMP GOD #4 (OF 6) (RES) (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

JAN221474

(W) Ron Marz (A / CA) Armitano

In the waning days of the Civil War, contingents of Union and Confederate troops hunt each other deep in the swamps of Louisiana. But something else hunts them. A vengeful swamp monster has been summoned from the depths of hell and set loose in the bayou. The only hope the soldiers have is each other. The swampy saga by writer Ron Marz and artist Armitano continues!

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 2.99