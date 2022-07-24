Hellboy And The B.P.R.D.: Old Man Whittier Review: Reliably Good

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Old Man Whittier is yet another strong entry for Hellboy as a limited or single-issue enterprise. In this case, it's Gabriel Hernández Walta's turn at the plate for a single-issue story. It is a haunted house story that apparently ties into a twelve-year-old storyline originally serialized in USA Today.

The story about this one shot is the same as the other self-contained stories: The artists are top-notch, and the stories are always right for them. It's a strength of the format and the A&R side of the Hellboy universe. There's always a corner of this universe that fits whoever accepts the job. Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Old Man Whittier is no different. Dave Stewart's coloring Walta's work makes it look similar to Dani. It reads like Stewart has a light touch on Walta's pencils, which allows the reader to focus on Walta's excellent draftsmanship. Their collaboration on these pages, unsurprisingly, looks fantastic.

Trouble runs in the Whittier family! When Catherine Whittier learns she's inherited the family home, she knows better than to go back alone, and Hellboy's experience with the family (in Hellboy: The Whittier Legacy) makes him the perfect one to make sure any unkind spirits are at rest. Because in a house with a history like this, "plot" can mean more than just a family graveyard.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is joined by artist Gabriel Hernández Walta to bring readers a terrifying new one-shot in the home of the infamous Whittier family! * Self-contained story in the successful Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. line.

"What I love about these little adventures is how Mignola is able to give us a full story that lives beyond the pages of the book itself." -Fanbase Press

