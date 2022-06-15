Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Night of the Cyclops Review: A Classic

In Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Night of the Cyclops, Olivier Vatine and Mike Mignola deliver a one-issue story of the kind that Hellboy should be known for. It's set in the corners of Greek or Roman mythology, where Aphrodite cursed the most beautiful woman in the world, turning her and the entire village into half-goats. Hellboy, ever the curious, doomed hero, follows a talking goat (you won't be surprised who it is) and falls headfirst into that classical mythology by way of a staggering double-page splash panel.

Artist Vatine, who colors his own work in Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Night of the Cyclops, is apparently a massively successful French artist (who Dark Horse previously published in 2018). Vatine told Multiversity that Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Night of the Cyclops took him a year to draw, and that extra time is shown in the pages, which look fantastic. Page eight, where Hellboy and the goat are shown through puddles, is a highlight.

Hellboy behaves as Hellboy should. He's stoic, willing to help out the little guy, with just a hint of being a smartass. In this case, it helps that the little guy is the literal most gorgeous woman in the world, but Hellboy's gone out of his way to help people far less attractive, and in the case of Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Night of the Cyclops, he behaves no differently here. In an almost throwaway moment, Hellboy rejects a crown, even if it was a crown of leaves. Doomed, against gods, and new to the party, Hellboy puts himself in harm's way and tries to do the right thing. Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Night of the Cyclops is a pleasure to read.

Just as he finishes up one job in Greece, Hellboy is detoured into another adventure by . . . a goat? Join Hellboy in a strange hidden land of treachery and togas as he takes on the wrath of a jealous god.

Featuring the storytelling genius of Mike Mignola and Olivier Vatine, with art by Vatine and letters by Clem Robins, the Mignolaverse meets classical mythology in this new one-shot!

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Night of the Cyclops Review by James Hepplewhite 8 / 10 Doomed, against gods, and new to the party, Hellboy puts himself in harm's way and tries to do the right thing. Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Night of the Cyclops is a pleasure to read.