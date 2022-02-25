An English Village Gets Its Own Comic Shop On Tuesday

Hellesdon is a village and suburb of Norwich in the District of Broadland in Norfolk, England, with a population of a mere 11,000. With settlements found going back to 2000BC, the name Hellesdon originally comes from Hægelisdun, which is what it was called a thousand years ago, meaning "hill of a man named Hægel". The spelling had been changed to Hailesduna by 1086 and it was one of several manors owned in the fifteenth century by Sir John Fastolf, the basis of William Shakespeare's crossover character Falstaff, and as with other of his properties, his death in 1459 led to something close to a private war between the Paston family and John de la Pole, 2nd Duke of Suffolk for its possession. And now it is time for another fight as it is about to get its own comic book shop.

Oliver Harvey is to open Canary Comics & Collectables next week in Hellesdon, in the Dixons Shopping Centre, from Tuesday, the 1st of March. He has been running a pop-up stall in the nearby town of Norwich selling comic books, but now he needs the space and the permanent location. He also intends to use it as a base to sell online as well. The market stall closed on February the 19th for the last time… although not before being almost blown away by last week's hurricanes.

He is currently getting the comic shop Canary Comics & Collectables ready to open. I do hope Alan Partridge will pop by.

