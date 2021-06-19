Helping Reptil with his Daddy Issues in Reptil #2 [Preview]

Like any good superhero worth his salt, Reptil has got daddy issues. Well, he's got mommy issues too. See, his parents disappeared on a paleontological dig and they haven't been seen since. Luckily, a mysterious new villain claims to have information about their whereabouts. And if you can't trust a mysterious new villain and his army of rock golems, who can you trust? Check out this preview of Reptil #2 below.

REPTIL #2 (OF 4)

(W) Terry Blas (A) Enid Balam (CA) Paco Medina

AN EXPEDITION TOWARD THE TRUTH, OR AN EXTINCTION EVENT?

Reptil's clash with the mysterious Megalith has left Reptil's head ringing and mind reeling as he struggles under the weight of a startling revelation about his family! Now, as the threat of Megalith looms in the background, Reptil must race to uncover the secrets of his amulet – but without full control of his powers, will Reptil be able to protect his cousins as the trio make the dangerous trek into Dinosaur World?

Can he even protect himself?

