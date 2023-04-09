The Nature Boy…Not That One…Struts His Stuff, up for Auction Woooooo! The Nature Boy flies in and makes his debut for Charleton in this tough to snag golden age book at Heritage Auctions today.

The Nature Boy was a pretty neat character that Charleton published in the 50's, with the power to control the elements. He was created by Jerry Siegel and John Buscema, two people you may have heard of before, but after three issues, the series was gone. His title took over the numbering from action series Danny Blaze, and ran from issues #3-5. That numbering was then continued with kid's humor series Li'l Rascal Twins. How crazy is that? Looking at the cover of his debut though, one would get the sense that a couple of other people got some ideas from Nature Boy later on. Tell me that Buddy Rogers and Ric Flair never picked this up and read it. A pretty nice copy of that debut, #3, is taking bids today at Heritage Auctions. Right now, you can snag it for the low price of $11. It cannot be stressed how rare this book is to have a chance to grab, and at that price…

Wooooooo! Look At That Nature Boy Go!

"Nature Boy #3 (Charlton, 1956) Condition: VG+. This barely missed our recent list of the 20 rarest Charlton comics. This is just the second copy we've ever offered. John Buscema cover and art. Moisture damage. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $52.". No BS: this is a tough, tough book to get at all, let alone one that looks like this. Nature Boy had a decent circulation in the 50's when they put it out, but good luck finding someone that held onto it. At my shop, we buy Charleton pretty regularly, but until assigned this article, I had no idea this book was this rare.

Imagine getting this for only $11. My god. I personally would take any golden age book at that price, but this one? I just might bid myself. Go here to do just that, as you should. Own comics history. While there, take a look at the other books taking bids and ending today.

