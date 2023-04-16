Jann of the Jungle Fights Animal-Drugging Communists, at Auction Marvel's Jann Of The Jungle uncovers a Communist plot to steal uranium by drugging jungle animals in the debut of her own title in 1955.

Jann of the Jungle took over Jungle Tales from Marvel/Atlas with issue #8 in 1955, with one of the coolest and action-packed covers the title ever saw. Look at everything going on down there: a futuristic hero swinging over a cool-looking swamp full of alligators. How cool is that? Jann of the Jungle is a Earth 616 character, though you would be forgiven for not realizing that. You can own the first issue that bears her name today on Heritage Auctions, as of right now for only $23. Check it out below.

Jann Of The Jungle Seems Pretty Cool

"Jann of the Jungle #8 (Atlas, 1955) Condition: VG/FN. First issue, formerly Jungle Tales. Syd Shores and Don Heck art. Small Water stains on back cover. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $96; FN 6.0 value = $144. "Jungle Outlaw!", script by Don Rico, pencils by Jay Scott Pike; A communist agent is drugging the wildlife and making them all dangerous in order to keep everyone away from a secret uranium mine. "Pool of Doom!", script by Don Rico, art by Fred Kida; Waku's chieftanship is threatened until he unblocks the stream that provides water for the Bantus. "Leopard Lure" text story. "The Hunter and the Hunted!", script by Don Rico, art by Syd Shores; A lion pursues an otter. "Most Dangerous Game!", script by Don Rico, art by Don Heck; Cliff teaches a woman hunter that the most dangerous game in the jungle is the Cape buffalo. 36 pgs., full color. Cover price $0.10."

I will fully admit that before writing this, I had no idea who this was. Now that I have read into her history a little, she seems like quite the fun adventurer from this era of comics and I want to read more. That can be the fun part of writing about this era. Go here and check out more about the book, and place a bid. While there, check out all of the other books taking bids today.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.