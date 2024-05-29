Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Charles Sultan, Heritage Comics, Jungle Comics

Charles Sultan Covers Jungle Comics #3: Kaanga Vs Beast, at Auction

Jungle Comics #3 features a classic cover by Charles Sultan on this issue of the Fiction House series featuring Kaanga.

Jungle Comics #3 was published by Fiction House in 1940, and if I had been alive back then and walked past a magazine rack that had such a cool cover featuring a jungle man choking a panther on it, you can bet I would have made that purchase. This cover is by Charles Sultan, who had a long and prosperous career in comics and is one of my personal favorites for Golden Age covers and art. He gives his work so much life and storytelling, and I cannot help but sit and stare when I come across one of his works. This copy of Jungle Comics #3, a CGC Green Label 4.5 has some issues but is taking bids at Heritage Auctions and should fetch a pretty penny. Take a look below.

Jungle Comics Has The Best Covers

Jungle Comics #3 (Fiction House, 1940) CGC Qualified VG+ 4.5 Off-white pages. Charles Sultan art. Henry Kiefer and Hank Fletcher art. CGC notes, "Panel Cut Out of Page 16, Affects Story. Tape on interior cover. Incomplete." Overstreet 2023 GD 2.0 value = $174; VG 4.0 value = $348. CGC Grader Notes: cover detached bottom staple, light bends to cover, light creasing to cover, light spine splits to cover, light tears to cover, moderate foxing to cover, moderate spine stress lines to cover, panel cut out page(s) 16, tape interior cover.

Jungle Comics has some of the best covers in the history of comics if you ask me. Never boring, always full of action that pulls you in, and a serious bang for your buck story-wise. Obviously, you cannot read this one, but this is not a book you see every day, so getting any kind of graded copy is a plus. {lace a bid on this copy of Jungle Comics #3, and while you are there, take a spin and look around at all of the other books taking bids during this auction block. You will be glad you did. Unless you start spending a ton of money…

