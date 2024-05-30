Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Sponsored | Tagged: fiction house, heritage auctions, Jungle Comics

Dan Zolnerowich covers Jungle Comics #30, Up for Auction

Dan Zolnerowich's spectacular Kaanga action cover on Jungle Comics #30 from Fiction House in 1942 has made it a favorite in the decades since.

Jungle Comics #30 is a golden age book that I have seen a few times in my adventures running a comic shop. It's a comic book that catches your eye every time you see it. Maybe it is the action-packed cover by Dan Zolnerowich, featuring a full-on fight with Kaanga and a panther, or maybe the stories on the inside were really beloved. I am not sure of the reason, but readers in 1942 bought the hell out of this issue. A CGC 4.5 copy of the book is taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now, and you can check it out below.

Jungle Comics Is A Great Series To Collect

Cover art by Dan Zolnerowich. "Claws of the Black Terror," pencils by Rudy Palais; Kaänga helps a lost physician treat a chief whom the witch doctor is determined to kill. Untitled story, art by George Appel; Ghazia continues to plot to seize Fantomah's throne, so Fantomah calls on the vulture goddess to save her and Horus from being burned at the stake. Untitled story, pencils by Joe Doolin (pencils p 1)(layouts pp 2-10 ?) and Henry Kiefer (pencils pp 2-10); A mad scientist and his subhuman assistant capture young animals and a chief's young daughter for mysterious experiments. "Death Songs of Malaya" text story. Untitled story, art by George Carl Wilhelms; Tabu aids a young man in his quest for revenge against his father's killers. Untitled story; As a reward for saving the Rajah's life, he offers Andy and Terry the hospitality of his home and the company of his daughters. Untitled story, art by Pagsilang Rey Isip; Believing Boko to be the Yoruban prince, witch doctor N'Donga captures Simba to lure Boko to a trap; However, Boko outwits the doctor and together with Simba, escapes. Untitled story; Seeking shelter from a terrible storm, Camilla and Ben run afoul of a storm worshiping tribe. 68 pgs., full color. Cover price $0.10.

Jungle Comics is always a fun set to try and get and this one has always been a favorite. Place a bid on this copy and get a hell of a deal. Check out the other books taking bids while you are there as well.

