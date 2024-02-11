Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: cgc, heritage auctions, Love Confessions #38

Ogden Whitney and Forbidden Dates in Love Confessions #38, at Auction

There is a lot going on right here on the cover for Love Confessions #38, a classic by the underrated Ogden Whitney.

Love Confessions #38 was published in 1954 by Quality and has another classic romance cover. Weirdly, in researching this comic, nobody seems to know who was responsible for it. Besides a credit for Ogden Whitney, there are no other credits for any of the five stories in this book. Also: according to the CGC census, there are no other graded copies of this book besides this one in this grade, a 5.0, and none higher. It is taking bids at Heritage Auctions. It is almost like this book came out in the golden age and nobody noticed — until now. I don't know how, because Love Confessions #38 has a great Ogden Whitney cover on it, and some uniformly excellent stories inside.

Love Confessions #38: A Complete Mystery

Love Confessions #38 (Quality, 1954) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white pages. Ogden Whitney art. Overstreet 2023 VG 4.0 value = $0; FN 6.0 value = $0. CGC census 12/23: 0 in 5.0, none higher. Stories by unknown. Art by Ogden Whitney and unknown. Featuring: "Hidden from Romance" starring Alan Blane and Stella; "Was He Worth Fighting For?" starring Alma Denning, Eddie, Jerry Connors, Trudy and Vivian Taylor; "I Repented in Tears" starring Clark Danby, Jay Watson and Joan; and "My Forbidden Dates" starring Grace Forbes, Harvey Wilson, Jane Wilson and Sgt. Ralph Wade. Plus: 1-page text story "I Almost Lost Him" starring Eddie, Ethel and Marty Wynn. 32 pages, full color. Cover price $0.10.

I have been losing it looking at this cover for a half hour. Look at how creepy that guy looks in the window! And boy is that lady pissed on the cover, and that dude could not care less. Just so much awesome there. This would be a really rare and fun addition to any romance comic collection, and if you would like to add it to yours, you can bid on it now and check out the rest of the 2024 February 29 – March 1 Golden Age Romance Featuring Fox Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40258.

