Myron Fass Art in Avon's Romantic Love #5, Up for Auction

Myron Fass draws a story in rare romance comic Romantic Love #5 from publisher Avon in 1951.

Captivating tales of romance, highlighted by a painted cover.

Infamous Myron Fass' early work alongside legal battles in publishing.

CGC 5.0 of this hard-to-find classic Avon romance comic.

Romantic Love #5 is a rare comic book. Before I was even assigned to cover this book, the person I run my comic shop with came in all excited one day to try and bid on this one. That speaks to its rarity for sure, and a CGC 5.0 copy should cause some excitement. This book was a romance comic for sure, but more of a suspenseful comic than anything, dark romance before many people knew what that was. Featuring a painted cover, one of the highlights on the inside is art by Myron Fass, a good artist who went onto one of the most bizarre careers as a comic book publisher in the history of the business — and that is saying something. Fass took his early career in horror and romance in weird directions in his later days, but this Romantic Love #5 contains a good example of his early work.

A talented and noteworthy artist during this era, Fass is best remembered for a number of other exploits in publishing during later decades. In 1966, Fass's MF Enterprises published a character using the name Captain Marvel, prompting a legal battle between him and Marvel's Martin Goodman, over the use of the word "Marvel". Goodman eventually settled the suit. Fass also used names such as Plastic Man and Dr. Fate, prompting a legal response from DC Comics as well.

Around this same time, Fass leaned into his horror comics history by partnering with Stanley R. Harris to launch horror magazine publisher Eerie Publications. Fass and Harris would eventually split up after some legendarily pointed disputes, reportedly, with both men going on to develop newsstand magazine empires. Harris of course launched Harris Publications, while Fass's Countrywide Publications put out a range of classic 1970s/80s newsstand fodder ranging from UFO and wrestling magazines to gun magazines.

Romantic Love Is A Fun Series To Collect

Romantic Love #5 (Avon, 1951) CGC VG/FN 5.0 White pages. The only copy of #5 that we have ever seen. Painted cover. Gene Fawcette, Myron Fass, Howard Larsen, and Manny Stallman art. Overstreet 2023 VG 4.0 value = $64; FN 6.0 value = $96. CGC census 1/24: 2 in 5.0, 1 higher. Art by Gene Fawcette, Manny Stallman, Myron Fass and Louis Ravielli. Lurid tales of love and crime, with lush covers reprinted from Avon paperbacks. Margo falls for a baseball player after shes waylaid by a foul ball; Susan tries to win wealthy Dexter by pushing his girlfriend out a window; A supposed sorority initiation turns out to be a plot to separate Audrey from her boyfriend. Love Me Always, Darling!; Innocence was My Angle; With Evil in Your Heart; Afraid to Love! 36 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10.

Romantic Love is a hard series to collect, but fun to track down. You can check off one of the hardest issues to get in the run in the 2024 February 29 – March 1 Golden Age Romance Featuring Fox Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40258.

