Doc Strange Channels Superman in Thilling Comics #4, Up for Auction Doc Strange graces an awesome and classic cover for Thrilling Comics #4, taking bids at Heritage Auctions today.

The cover of Thrilling Comics #4 from Standard/Better/Nedor seems to be channeling at least a couple of early issues of Action Comics on the cover, and the interior Doc Strange story has the character progressing from his Doc Savage-style origins a bit and much more towards Superman as well. Featuring 68 pages of action and a cover by Alexander Kostuk, Doc Strange is joined by the Ghost, the Woman in Red, The Lone Eagle, and several others. But Doc Strange is the star here, who, of course, would later be revived in the modern era as Tom Strong by Alan Moore. His initial appearances throughout the 1940's proved to be quite popular before that, though, and a raw copy of Thrilling Comics #4 (Better Publications, 1940) Condition: VG- can be bid on in the 2023 February 23 The Thrillingly Exciting Heroes of Nedor Comics Showcase Auction #40219 at Heritage Auctions. Check it out below.

Thrilling Comics Featuring Doc Strange vs Electru

"Thrilling Comics #4 (Better Publications, 1940) Condition: VG-. Doc Strange cover by Alexander Kotsuk. Corner missing from front cover, pieces missing from bottom of spine on the cover and interior pages, the bottom corner is missing from the back cover, and another piece is missing from the back cover. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $348. Edited by Ned Pines. Stories by Richard Hughes, Alexander Kostuk, August Froehlich, Leonard Sansone, George Mandel, Ed Wexler, Jackson Cole, Hal Sherman, John Daly, and Ray Gill. Chock full of action and adventure, these are Thrilling Comics! 68 pgs. $0.10. Cover price $0.10."

I do remember a couple issues of Thrilling Comics laying around at my grandpa's house when I was younger, and flipping through them quite often. Doc Strange always seemed cool to me, so I have a special place in my heart for the character. You can go here and place a bid on this, and you should. Owning a couple of these should be required for all comic collectors.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.