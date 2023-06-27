Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Sponsored | Tagged: godzilla, heritage auctions, Web of Evil

Web Of Evil #20's 1954 Godzilla-Like Monster, up for Auction

Web Of Evil #20, a pre-code horror book from 1954, will remind you of another big, green atomic-inspired monster from that era.

Web of Evil #20 is a book that seems like it should be one of the most iconic pre-code horror/sci-fi books to ever hit the rack. Released in 1954 by Quality Comics it is hard to look at that cover and not think of how Godzilla came out the last year and looks somewhat similar. Look at that monster head on that cover and tell me you don't see Godzilla. Hell, even the story with the creature in it from this book sounds exactly like Godzilla. If you walked past this book at the drugstore back then, you would have totally bought this book, no questions asked. Comics and kaiju go hand in hand with each other, and this is a great example of that. You can bid on a raw copy at Heritage Auctions now, where it sits at $37. Check it out below.

Web of Evil #20 Really Does Give Off Godzilla Vibes

"Web of Evil #20 (Quality, 1954) Condition: GD/VG. Charles Nicholas art. Has a 1" spine split at the top, and a 2.5" split at the bottom, the staples show some rust, an the book is brittle. Overstreet 2022 GD 2.0 value = $36; VG 4.0 value = $72. "Katumba – The Man-Made Terror"; Katumba is a legendary monster gorilla from the island of Martinique; Trent and Crane, owners of a "Hall of Oddities", travel to Martinique and build a fake Katumba there – to attract audiences at home. "Make-Up for Horror," pencils by Charles Nicholas; Ezra Fear is Hollywoods master make-up artist; His trade secret: There is no make-up; He uses a "chemical Z" to frightfully alter the appearance of actors he kidnapped, drugged and keeps caged in his cellar. "The Monster from the Deep," art by Louis Ravielli; An atom bomb test in the Pacific opens up a crack in the sea bottom and releases an ancient, dinosaur-like sea serpent. "Plan for Doom" text story. "Death from the Tomb," pencils by Charles Nicholas; Professor Dentons expedition explores the insides of an Azetec pyramid in Mexico. 36 pgs., full color. $0.10. Cover price $0.10."

Go here and place a bid on this not-Godzilla-but-totally-Godzilla cover. While there, check out more books taking bids today as well.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!