Hero Collector DC and Star Trek Graphic Novels December 2020 Solicits

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – DC SUPER HEROES

Hero Collector brings together some of DC's most critical superhero adventures in a series of hardback collections, each including classic bonus material from the Golden and Silver Age!

#136 – Wonder Woman: Odyssey (Part 2)

Author(s): J. Michael Straczynski

Artist(s): Don Kramer

Product Description: As Diana tracks down the truth behind what happened to her timeline, she must face three classic foes – Cheetah, Silver Swan, and Dr. Psycho – alongside the mysterious Morrigan! Collects Wonder Woman #607-614, plus a classic Wonder Woman story.

#137 – Superman: Kryptonite Nevermore

Author(s): Dennis O'Neil

Artist(s): Neal Adams

Product Description: When a bizarre nuclear accident turns all Kryptonite on Earth into iron, Superman feels invincible – but something is wrong with the Man of Steel's powers, and a mysterious sand creature seems to be stalking his every step… Collects Superman #233-242, along with a classic Superman story!

Special #23 – Gotham City Sirens (Part 2)

Author(s): Paul Dini, Tony Bedard

Artist(s): Guillem March, Andres Guinaldo

Product Description: The outlaw adventures continue with Catwoman, Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn, along with guest appearances from Talia al Ghul and Zatanna! As the Joker returns to Arkham Asylum, Harley breaks in to be with her Mr. J – can Ivy and Selina help their wayward friend? Collects Gotham City Sirens #14-26.

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – LEGEND OF BATMAN

Experience the life story of Batman from beginning to end, in this Hero Collector series of essential stories starring the Dark Knight and his greatest allies and enemies, each collected in hardcover!

#76 – Batman: Blink

Author(s): Dwayne McDuffie

Artist(s): Dan Green, Val Semeiks

Product Description: When a blind man with the power to see through the eyes of other men accidentally taps into the mind of a serial killer, Batman finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that reaches from the streets of Gotham City straight up into its cathedrals of power. Collects Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight #156-158 and #164-167, plus a classic Batman story!

#77 – Gothtopia

Author(s): John Layman

Artist(s): Jason Fabok

Product Description: Gotham City is the world's safest and happiest city, a crime-free haven of sunny skies and gleaming skycrapers, where dreams come true. But something's nagging at Batman's perfect life – was his city always a utopia? This city-wide crossover brings together Gotham's defenders in a sinister mystery!

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – STAR TREK

Celebrate over 50 years of Star Trek comics with Hero Collector, in a series of hardback collections of the best Starfleet comic and manga stories from publishers such as DC, Marvel, IDW, Malibu, Wildstorm, and TokyoPop!

#115 – Star Trek: The Trial of James T. Kirk

Author(s): Peter David

Artist(s): Arne Starr, Gordon Purcell, James W. Fry

Product Description: Starfleet puts Jim Kirk on trial, and the Klingons and Nasgul want his head on a platter! Captain James T. Kirk rarely plays by the rules, and until now, he's gotten by with a slap on his wrist – but that's about to change. Kirk has angered too many governments, and so Starfleet must finally hold him accountable…

#116 – Star Trek DS9: Terok Nor

Author(s): Mark A. Altman, Dan Mishkin

Artist(s): Moose Baumann

Product Description: Who built Terok Nor – the station now known as Deep Space Nine? What happened to Captain Kol after Hearts and Minds? Why has Worf been accused of sabotaging a starbase, and what dangers await him on the holodeck? Find out in this volume of Malibu Deep Space Nine one-shots!

#117 – Starfleet Academy: Return to the Forbidden Planet

Author(s): Chris Cooper

Artist(s): Chris Renaud, Andy Lanning, John Royle

Product Description: Marvel Comics' Starfleet Academy continues, as Cadet Nog and his teammates in Omega Squad grieve the loss of a fallen comrade. Her replacement arrives, but when the arrogant new recruit is found near death, Nog is the primary suspect!

#118 – Star Trek: The Modala Imperative

Author(s): Michael Jan Friedman, Peter David

Artist(s): Pablo Marcos

Product Description: What starts with James T. Kirk concludes with Jean-Luc Picard, as a planned first-contact mission at Modala goes awry following a violent coup incited by an outside power plotting secretly to gain control of the local government.

MARVEL MOVIE FIGURINES

The official and definitive collection of characters from the Marvel Studios films, meticulously rendered as 1:16 scale hand-painted resin models.

#118 – Agent Keller

Product Description: Nick Fury's predecessor as the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D., Agent R. Keller was ambushed by the Skrull infiltrator Talos, who tied him up and stole (or "borrowed") his identity. Using Keller's authority, Talos ordered agents to capture Fury, as well as Carol Danvers – the renegade Starforce warrior hunting his people.

#119 – Korath

Product Description: A Kree warrior in the elite Starforce, Korath the Pursuer used his energy swords to fight alongside his teammates – until Carol Danvers discovered the truth behind the Kree-Skrull war and turned on Starforce. Years later, Korath was recruited by Ronan the Accuser, and clashed with the Guardians of the Galaxy.