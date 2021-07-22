Hero Collector DC Graphic Novel & Marvel Figurine Oct 2021 Solicits

Hero Collector from Eaglemoss is early doors for their October 2021 solicitations, with graphic novels from DC Comics and movie figurines from Marvel.

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – DC SUPER HEROES. Hero Collector brings together some of DC's most critical superhero adventures in a series of hardback collections, each including classic bonus material from the Golden and Silver Age!

#157 – The New Teen Titans (Volume 2)

Author(s): Marv Wolfman

Artist(s): George Perez

Product Description: In these era-defining stories from Marv Wolfman, the Teen Titans tackle Deathstroke while bringing a halt to the Puppeteer's perfidious plans for the Promethium Project! Then, after arriving on Paradise Island to save an injured Changeling, the Teen Titans must help the Amazons battle the Titans of myth!

#158 – Batman: Knight & Squire

Author(s): Paul Cornell

Artist(s): Jimmy Broxton

Product Description: Britain has no Batman and Robin – instead, the UK's premiere crime-fighting duo is Knight and Squire! Operating out of an ancient castle in the countryside, Knight and Squire keep the streets safe from evil! From a superhuman bar brawl to a plot by evil morris dancers, this six-story miniseries brings the best of the British Isles to life!



Special #26 – Batman: City of Crime

Author(s): David Lapham

Artist(s): Ramon Bachs, Nathan Massengill

Product Description: This critically-acclaimed volume from David Lapham returns Batman to a Gotham City plagued with corruption, from the Mayor's office to the lowliest slums. Yet now the Dark Knight's quest for justice sets him on the trail of a missing child, and on a nightmarish path into the depths of Gotham's criminal underbelly…

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – LEGEND OF BATMAN. Experience the life story of Batman from beginning to end, in this Hero Collector series of essential stories starring the Dark Knight and his greatest allies and enemies, each collected in hardcover!



#95 – Batman: Legacy (Part 3)

Author(s): Doug Moench, Alan Grant, Chuck Dixon

Artist(s): Dave Taylor, Graham Nolan, Staz Johnson, Jim Aparo

Product Description: As Ra's al Ghul brings the League of Shadows to Gotham itself, Batman's quest to stamp out the Apocalypse Virus once and for all takes a desperate turn. While his allies battle agents of contagion around the world, Batman must face down the new heir to the Demon's Head – Bane, the Man Who Broke The Bat!



#95 – Icarus

Author(s): Brian Buccellato

Artist(s): Francis Manapul

Product Description: When a murder takes place on the doorstep of Wayne Manor, Bruce Wayne finds himself at the center of the GCPD investigation. Batman's own detective work uncovers a devious plot involving a deadly designer drug known as Icarus flooding Gotham's streets – but with Detective Harvey Bullock coming hard after Bruce Wayne, can the Dark Knight uncover the truth before his alter ego ends up in handcuffs?

MARVEL MOVIE FIGURINES. The official and definitive collection of characters from the Marvel Studios films, meticulously rendered as 1:16 scale hand-painted resin models.



#139 – Young Agent Coulson (Captain Marvel)

Product Description: Phil Coulson was a trusted agent of SHIELD – and in the 1990s, he was first on the scene when Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, crash-landed in a Blockbuster video store in Los Angeles. The Kree-Skrull clash that ensued put Coulson's instincts to the test, and convinced him and Nick Fury to look for more superhumans to defend the Earth – in the Avengers Initiative!



#140 – Star-Lord (Prison Uniform)

Product Description: Legendary outlaw and interplanetary adventurer, Peter Quill is called by another name – albeit mostly by himself – Star-Lord! Captured by the Nova Corps after a battle on the planet Xandar, Peter was imprisoned in the Kyln prison along with Gamora, Rocket, Groot, and Drax the Destroyer. Together, these five misfits would escape and become the Guardians of the Galaxy!