Hero Collector DC Graphic Novels Marvel Statues January 2021 Solicits

Hero Collector of Eaglemoss is the first off the mark to release their January 2021 solicitations, a collection of DC Comics hardcover graphic novels, Marvel movie figurines, with accompanying magazines, and making their Rick & Morty collection available in the USA for the first time.
HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – DC SUPER HEROES
Hero Collector brings together some of DC's most critical superhero adventures in a series of hardback collections, each including classic bonus material from the Golden and Silver Age!
#138 – Batman & The Outsiders: The Chrysalis
RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)
SKU: DCGUK138, Barcode: 977205437358438
Format: Hardcover
Print Spec: 175 x 260mm
Author(s): Chuck Dixon
Artist(s): Julian Lopez, Carlos Rodriguez
Product Description: The debut story for Chuck Dixon's Batman and the Outsiders! The new Outsiders investigate an industrialist building his own private Omac – but matters are complicated by new additions to the team, and growing tensions in the ranks… Also includes a classic Outsiders story.
#139 – JSA: Black Reign
RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)
SKU: DCGUK139, Barcode: 977205437358439
Format: Hardcover
Print Spec: 175 x 260mm
Author(s): Geoff Johns
Artist(s): Don Kramer, Keith Champagne, Rags Morales & Michael Bair
Product Description: Black Adam brings his own brand of justice to Kahndaq, accompanied by old friends and foes of the Justice Society of America! Matters escalate when Hawkman seizes control of the JSA to take down this superpowered dictator – igniting a complex conflict with terrible consequences! Also includes a classic JSA story.
Special Deluxe #3 – Gotham Central (Part 2)
RRP: €42.99/£35.99 (not US available)
SKU: DCGUK503, Barcode: 5059072001038
Format: Hardcover
Print Spec: 448 pages, 175 x 260mm
Author(s): Ed Brubaker, Greg Rucka
Artist(s): Michael Lark, Stefano Gaudiano, Jason Alexander, Steve Lieber, Kano
Product Description: A stunning deluxe hardcover collection of part 2 of Gotham Central! This critically-acclaimed series explored life in Gotham from the perspective of Gotham's finest, putting the oft-overlooked detectives of the GCPD under a microscope… Corrupt cops, murderous monsters, superhero scandals, and more! Collects Gotham Central #21-40.
HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – LEGEND OF BATMAN
Experience the life story of Batman from beginning to end, in this Hero Collector series of essential stories starring the Dark Knight and his greatest allies and enemies, each collected in hardcover!
#78 – Batman: Blink
RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)
SKU: DCLUK078, Barcode: 977251498221978
Format: Hardcover
Print Spec: 175 x 260mm
Author(s): Grant Morrison
Artist(s): Andy Kubert
Product Description: Grant Morrison introduces readers to Damian Wayne – Batman's son! Born to Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul, Damian is determined to replace Tim Drake by his father's side… but can he overcome his ties to the League of Assassins, and who will Batman choose to be his sidekick? Collects Batman #655-658, plus a classic Batman story.
Special #13 – Batman: War Games (Part 4)
RRP: €25.99/£19.99 (not US available)
SKU: DCLUK813, Barcode: 9781858759678
Format: Hardcover
Print Spec: 175 x 260mm
Author(s): Greg Rucka, Ed Brubaker, Various
Artist(s): Various
Product Description: The grand climax of War Games is here! As Gotham burns in a colossal gang war sparked by Batman's own plans, the lives of his closest allies hang in the balance. The Dark Knight must take the fight to Black Mask – but what will be the price of victory?
MARVEL MOVIE FIGURINE COLLECTION
The official and definitive collection of characters from the Marvel Studios films, meticulously rendered as 1:16 scale hand-painted resin models.
#120 – Rocket (Endgame)
RRP: €19.99/£14.99 (not US available)
SKU: MMFUK120, Barcode: 977205951587320
Model Height: ~116mm, Model Weight: ~197g
Material: Hand-Painted Resin
Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm
Product Description: A genetically-engineered freelance criminal who bears a striking resemblance to an Earthling raccoon, Rocket wandered the galaxy with his partner Groot until they met Peter Quill, Gamora and Drax – forming the Guardians of the Galaxy! This figurine depicts Rocket as seen in Avengers: Endgame, posed atop a chunk of rubble.
#121 – Captain America (QR Suit)
RRP: €19.99/£14.99 (not US available)
SKU: MMFUK121, Barcode: 977205951587321
Model Height: ~137mm, Model Weight: ~101g
Material: Hand-Painted Resin
Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm
Product Description: After "The Snap" erased half of all life throughout the galaxy, Steve Rogers searched tirelessly for a way to reclaim all that they'd lost. Scott Lang's return from the Quantum Realm raised the possibility of time travel – and soon, Captain America donned a Quantum Realm suit of Tony Stark's design to venture back in time!
MARVEL MOVIE MEGA FIGURINES
The official and definitive collection of characters from the Marvel Studios films, meticulously rendered as mega-sized statuettes.
#11 – Iron Man (Endgame)
RRP: €155.95/£139.99 (not US available)
SKU: MSCUK043, Barcode: 5059072013413
Model Height: ~315mm, Model Weight: ~1800g
Material: Hand-Painted Resin
Product Description: Tony Stark's eighty-fifth and final Iron Man design, this formidable battlesuit was put to use in the final battle against Thanos. It combines advanced nanotechnology with the durable armour plating of Tony's earlier suits, and allowed Tony to go toe-to-toe with the Mad Titan himself.
RICK AND MORTY FIGURINE COLLECTION
Hero Collector showcases much-loved characters from across the Rick And Morty multiverse, each recreated at 1:16 scale alongside an in-depth magazine! Now available in the US for the first time.
#1 – Rick Sanchez
RRP: $19.99/€17.99/£15.99
SKU: RAMUK001, Barcode: 5059072006958
Model Height: ~132mm, Model Weight: ~63g
Material: Hand-Painted Resin
Print Spec: 16pp, 145 x 190mm
Product Description: A foul-mouthed super-scientist with a heart of depleted uranium, Rick Sanchez is clad in his signature labcoat and wields a high-tech portal gun (and a somewhat less advanced hip flask).
#2 – Morty Smith
RRP: $19.99/€17.99/£15.99
SKU: RAMUK002, Barcode: 5059072006965
Model Height: ~99mm, Model Weight: ~61g
Material: Hand-Painted Resin
Print Spec: 16pp, 145 x 190mm
Product Description: Rick's high-in-stress, low-in-self-esteem grandson, shown here furiously brandishing a Morty Adventure Card and invoking his right to choose one out of every ten adventures. Read 'em and weep!
#3 – Mr. Meeseeks
RRP: $19.99/€17.99/£15.99
SKU: RAMUK003, Barcode: 5059072006972
Model Height: ~116mm, Model Weight: ~66g
Material: Hand-Painted Resin
Print Spec: 16pp, 145 x 190mm
Product Description: He's Mr. Meeseeks! Look at him! This obnoxiously helpful homunculus is stood beside the Mr. Meeseeks Box that summoned it, cheerfully awaiting a request for help.
#4 – Summer Smith
RRP: $19.99/€17.99/£15.99
SKU: RAMUK004, Barcode: 5059072006989
Model Height: ~110mm, Model Weight: ~63g
Material: Hand-Painted Resin
Print Spec: 16pp, 145 x 190mm
Product Description: Boo-ya! Morty's teen sister, Summer often feels like she's missing out when her genius grandpa and idiot brother go on their adventures. The feeling seldom lasts when she joins in.