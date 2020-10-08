Hero Collector DC Graphic Novels Marvel Statues January 2021 Solicits

Hero Collector of Eaglemoss is the first off the mark to release their January 2021 solicitations, a collection of DC Comics hardcover graphic novels, Marvel movie figurines, with accompanying magazines, and making their Rick & Morty collection available in the USA for the first time.

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – DC SUPER HEROES

Hero Collector brings together some of DC's most critical superhero adventures in a series of hardback collections, each including classic bonus material from the Golden and Silver Age!

#138 – Batman & The Outsiders: The Chrysalis

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK138, Barcode: 977205437358438

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Chuck Dixon

Artist(s): Julian Lopez, Carlos Rodriguez

Product Description: The debut story for Chuck Dixon's Batman and the Outsiders! The new Outsiders investigate an industrialist building his own private Omac – but matters are complicated by new additions to the team, and growing tensions in the ranks… Also includes a classic Outsiders story.

#139 – JSA: Black Reign

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK139, Barcode: 977205437358439

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Geoff Johns

Artist(s): Don Kramer, Keith Champagne, Rags Morales & Michael Bair

Product Description: Black Adam brings his own brand of justice to Kahndaq, accompanied by old friends and foes of the Justice Society of America! Matters escalate when Hawkman seizes control of the JSA to take down this superpowered dictator – igniting a complex conflict with terrible consequences! Also includes a classic JSA story.

Special Deluxe #3 – Gotham Central (Part 2)

RRP: €42.99/£35.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK503, Barcode: 5059072001038

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 448 pages, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Ed Brubaker, Greg Rucka

Artist(s): Michael Lark, Stefano Gaudiano, Jason Alexander, Steve Lieber, Kano

Product Description: A stunning deluxe hardcover collection of part 2 of Gotham Central! This critically-acclaimed series explored life in Gotham from the perspective of Gotham's finest, putting the oft-overlooked detectives of the GCPD under a microscope… Corrupt cops, murderous monsters, superhero scandals, and more! Collects Gotham Central #21-40.

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – LEGEND OF BATMAN

Experience the life story of Batman from beginning to end, in this Hero Collector series of essential stories starring the Dark Knight and his greatest allies and enemies, each collected in hardcover!

#78 – Batman: Blink

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLUK078, Barcode: 977251498221978

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Grant Morrison

Artist(s): Andy Kubert

Product Description: Grant Morrison introduces readers to Damian Wayne – Batman's son! Born to Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul, Damian is determined to replace Tim Drake by his father's side… but can he overcome his ties to the League of Assassins, and who will Batman choose to be his sidekick? Collects Batman #655-658, plus a classic Batman story.

Special #13 – Batman: War Games (Part 4)

RRP: €25.99/£19.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLUK813, Barcode: 9781858759678

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Greg Rucka, Ed Brubaker, Various

Artist(s): Various

Product Description: The grand climax of War Games is here! As Gotham burns in a colossal gang war sparked by Batman's own plans, the lives of his closest allies hang in the balance. The Dark Knight must take the fight to Black Mask – but what will be the price of victory?

MARVEL MOVIE FIGURINE COLLECTION

The official and definitive collection of characters from the Marvel Studios films, meticulously rendered as 1:16 scale hand-painted resin models.

#120 – Rocket (Endgame)

RRP: €19.99/£14.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK120, Barcode: 977205951587320

Model Height: ~116mm, Model Weight: ~197g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: A genetically-engineered freelance criminal who bears a striking resemblance to an Earthling raccoon, Rocket wandered the galaxy with his partner Groot until they met Peter Quill, Gamora and Drax – forming the Guardians of the Galaxy! This figurine depicts Rocket as seen in Avengers: Endgame, posed atop a chunk of rubble.

#121 – Captain America (QR Suit)

RRP: €19.99/£14.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK121, Barcode: 977205951587321

Model Height: ~137mm, Model Weight: ~101g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: After "The Snap" erased half of all life throughout the galaxy, Steve Rogers searched tirelessly for a way to reclaim all that they'd lost. Scott Lang's return from the Quantum Realm raised the possibility of time travel – and soon, Captain America donned a Quantum Realm suit of Tony Stark's design to venture back in time!

MARVEL MOVIE MEGA FIGURINES

The official and definitive collection of characters from the Marvel Studios films, meticulously rendered as mega-sized statuettes.

#11 – Iron Man (Endgame)

RRP: €155.95/£139.99 (not US available)

SKU: MSCUK043, Barcode: 5059072013413

Model Height: ~315mm, Model Weight: ~1800g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Product Description: Tony Stark's eighty-fifth and final Iron Man design, this formidable battlesuit was put to use in the final battle against Thanos. It combines advanced nanotechnology with the durable armour plating of Tony's earlier suits, and allowed Tony to go toe-to-toe with the Mad Titan himself.

RICK AND MORTY FIGURINE COLLECTION

Hero Collector showcases much-loved characters from across the Rick And Morty multiverse, each recreated at 1:16 scale alongside an in-depth magazine! Now available in the US for the first time.

#1 – Rick Sanchez

RRP: $19.99/€17.99/£15.99

SKU: RAMUK001, Barcode: 5059072006958

Model Height: ~132mm, Model Weight: ~63g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 145 x 190mm

Product Description: A foul-mouthed super-scientist with a heart of depleted uranium, Rick Sanchez is clad in his signature labcoat and wields a high-tech portal gun (and a somewhat less advanced hip flask).

#2 – Morty Smith

RRP: $19.99/€17.99/£15.99

SKU: RAMUK002, Barcode: 5059072006965

Model Height: ~99mm, Model Weight: ~61g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 145 x 190mm

Product Description: Rick's high-in-stress, low-in-self-esteem grandson, shown here furiously brandishing a Morty Adventure Card and invoking his right to choose one out of every ten adventures. Read 'em and weep!

#3 – Mr. Meeseeks

RRP: $19.99/€17.99/£15.99

SKU: RAMUK003, Barcode: 5059072006972

Model Height: ~116mm, Model Weight: ~66g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 145 x 190mm

Product Description: He's Mr. Meeseeks! Look at him! This obnoxiously helpful homunculus is stood beside the Mr. Meeseeks Box that summoned it, cheerfully awaiting a request for help.

#4 – Summer Smith

RRP: $19.99/€17.99/£15.99

SKU: RAMUK004, Barcode: 5059072006989

Model Height: ~110mm, Model Weight: ~63g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 145 x 190mm

Product Description: Boo-ya! Morty's teen sister, Summer often feels like she's missing out when her genius grandpa and idiot brother go on their adventures. The feeling seldom lasts when she joins in.