Hero Collector's DC Comics Graphic Novel Solicits For June 2022

Bleeding Cool has a first look at the Eaglemoss/Hero Collector solicitations through Diamond Comic Distributors for April 2022. DC Comics hardcover graphic novels for the UK market here and the Doctor Who figurines and Star Trek/Tron space ship models over there. We split them in two this month because ne'er the twain shall meet.

DC COMICS #173 Hero Collector

BATMAN: DARK KNIGHT, DARK CITY

Originally published as Batman #452-454 (Aug-Sep 1990),

Detective Comics #629-633 (May-Aug 1991)

The Riddler is back – but this is not the whimsical rogue of old, but a cold-blooded psycho with a sudden interest in the supernatural. His plans plunge the Dark Knight into a mystery that calls him to question his own origin. Also, a Golem, created to defend the ghetto, turns into a merciless killing machine. Finally, Bruce Wayne faces one of his strangest cases of all, a waking nightmare in which he is no longer Batman. A collection of creepy cases from writer Peter Milligan.

BATMAN #171

Originally published in May 1965

Batman and Robin face the ruse of the Riddler in the cerebral criminal's first appearance in the Silver Age of comics.

£11.99 • €16.99

DC COMICS #174 Hero Collector

JLA: A LEAGUE OF ONE

Originally published as JLA: A League of One (Nov 2000),

JLA Classified: Cold Steel #1-2 (Feb-Mar 2006)

Wonder Woman is faced with a terrible dilemma. A prophecy reveals that if the Justice League battle the dragon Drakul Karfang, they will all die. How can she save her comrades from certain doom and defeat the dragon at the same time? The solution would appear to be… take out the Justice League before the dragon does! And another titanic struggle awaits the team, as a space-war between two alien races forces the League to take sides. Two fantasy spectaculars from Christopher Moeller.

JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA #63

Originally published in June 1968

With a plan to doom the Justice League, the Key forces the members of the team to do battle against each other.

£11.99 • €16.99



LEGEND OF BATMAN #113 Hero Collector

THE CULT

When the Dark Knight is captured by the fanatic Deacon Blackfire and his cult, he finds himself on the wrong side in a battle for the soul of Gotham. Chained, drugged and brainwashed, the Batman is broken in a way he has never been before, and it's a long road back. As the city falls to Blackfire and his followers, the new Robin (Jason Todd) must journey into Gotham's heart of darkness to bring the hero back from the brink.

Contents: BATMAN: THE CULT #1-4

£12.99 • €17.49



LEGEND OF BATMAN #114 Hero Collector

EYE OF THE BEHOLDER

A secret power, hidden in Gotham for years, has come to light and evil forces are after it.

An artefact called the Beholder confers the power of life and death on anyone strong enough to control it. The Sensei, the immortal assassin, believes his hour has come. To add to the problems of the new Batman (Dick Grayson), the Riddler has been taken over once more by his dark side. Manipulating a feud between Two-Face and the Falcone family, he could be about to start a bloodbath…

Contents: BATMAN #704-707, #710-712

£12.99 • €17.49