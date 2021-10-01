Hexagon Comics In October 2021 With Kevin O'Neill

We like to keep an eye on Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. Right now that also means avoiding any kind of shutdown that doesn't include the postal service. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. And in October, that means a Strangers origin and Tales of the Hexagonverse with Kevin O'Neill…

OCTOBER 2021 RELEASE: TALES OF THE HEXAGONVERSE

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 54 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-088-9. US$12.95.

Stories by J.-M. Lofficier; Art by Gerald Forton, Timothy J. Green II; Kevin O'Neill; Phillip Xavier. Cover by Kevin O'Neill.



Hexagon Comics isn't merely Wampus, Zembla, Phenix, and the Strangers. For well over sixty years, they published a number of anthology comics in the tradition of DC's Mystery in Space, Strange Adventures, etc., with colorful titles such as Yuma, Nevada, Mustang, Rodeo… In addition to the regular hero-driven series, these books also contained many one-shots: war stories, western adventures, supernatural tales, etc. A few of the characters who first appeared in these eventually returned, but most never went beyond these initial appearances. In this book, we have translated and reprinted five of these one-shots, published between 2000 and 2003. Only two have ever been published in the U.S. before and, as they were all drawn by remarkable artists, we felt that they deserved greater exposure…

OCTOBER 2021 RE-RELEASE: STRANGERS #0: OMENS & ORIGINS

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 128 pages color. ISBN-13: 978-1-61227-396-9. US$29.95.

Stories by J.-M. Lofficier; Art by J.-M. Arden, Luciano Bernasconi, J.-J. Dzialowski, Chris Malgrain, Reed Man & Svart; cover by Alfredo Macall.

Next month, you will discover the conclusion of the cosmic saga of the BRONZE GLADIATOR . Now revisit the origins of the character, why he fled his home world, and how he joined the Strangers! Five stories including the origins of TANKA and FUTURA, as well as a novel-length prologue to STRANGERS.