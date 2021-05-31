Hippolyta Has Trouble Adjusting in Justice League #62 [Preview]

After a year in quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic, many people are finally venturing outside the house to find a world changed from how they remembered it. But what if we'd spend 3,000 years in quarantine? In this preview of Justice League #62, we find Queen Hippolyta struggling to adjust to the modern world, and seeking advice from someone who knows what it's like for everything around him to seem like a blur: The Flash. Awww! How sweet! Too bad they're all going to die at the hands of Brutus!