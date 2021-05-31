Hippolyta Has Trouble Adjusting in Justice League #62 [Preview]
After a year in quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic, many people are finally venturing outside the house to find a world changed from how they remembered it. But what if we'd spend 3,000 years in quarantine? In this preview of Justice League #62, we find Queen Hippolyta struggling to adjust to the modern world, and seeking advice from someone who knows what it's like for everything around him to seem like a blur: The Flash. Awww! How sweet! Too bad they're all going to die at the hands of Brutus!
JUSTICE LEAGUE #62
DC Comics
0421DC084
0421DC085 – JUSTICE LEAGUE #62 CVR B HOWARD PORTER CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) David Marquez, Xermanico (CA) David Marquez
The Justice League! The biggest heroes! The biggest threats! With their powers out of control and trapped on a world they do not understand, the League must band together like never before. Queen Hippolyta is forced to confront her new destiny. All this and a last page so shocking that it will have fans of Naomi screaming! Meanwhile, in our bonus story, the Justice League Dark are trapped in the Library of Babel, where they are learning the hard way that the pen is mightier than their swords. Elsewhere, Merlin sets his sights on a lost city that hides the key to his violent delights. Could this mean a violent end for all?
In Shops: 6/1/2021
SRP: $4.99