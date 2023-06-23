Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: Day Of Blood, idw, star trek

Holo-Ween Among 7 Star Trek Comics at IDW in September 2023 Solicits

IDW may have fewer licenses now but are making the most of them with 7 new Star Trek comic books in their September 2023 solicits

IDW Publishing may have fewer licenses for comic books than it used to have. But they are making the most of them with seven new Star Trek comic books in their September 2023 solicits and solicitations, including the return of Moriarty for Star Trek Holo-Ween in time for Hallowe'en, as well as Picard's Academy and a Lower Decks tie-in with the events of Day of Blood. And also launching the all-the-serial-killers-living-in-one-town comic book, Kill More, exclusively revealed on Bleeding Cool.

STAR TREK HOLOWEEN #1 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

IDW-PRH

JUL231235

JUL231236 – STAR TREK HOLOWEEN #1 CVR B – 3.99

JUL231237 – STAR TREK HOLOWEEN #1 CVR C 10 COPY FRANCAVILLA – 3.99

(W) Christopher Sequeira (A) Joe Eisma (CA) Francesco Francavilla

Acclaimed writer Chris Sequeira (Justice League Adventures) and Eisner-nominated artist Joe Eisma (Morning Glories) are bringing horror to the holodeck in a new four-issue miniseries! After enduring an anxiety-ridden passage through a solar storm, Captain Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise take to celebrating Halloween to reset the mood. But while the Earth holiday involves sweet treats and other festivities, they soon learn that fear is in season when crew members begin to go missing one by one.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #1 CVR A BOO

IDW-PRH

JUL231238

JUL231239 – STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #1 CVR B HUANG – 3.99

JUL231240 – STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #1 CVR C 10 COPY BOO – 3.99

JUL231241 – STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #1 CVR D 25 COPY LEVENS – 3.99

JUL231242 – STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #1 CVR E 50 COPY GANUCHEAU – 3.99

(W) Sam Maggs (A) Greco Ornella (CA) Sweeney Boo

From New York Times-bestselling author Sam Maggs (Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars) comes a new ongoing series unveiling the past of one of Starfleet's most celebrated officers: Captain Jean-Luc Picard! Before becoming the Federation's finest, Jean-Luc was an ordinary student at Starfleet Academy with sights on the stars. His path forward was charted: blow his classmates out of the water on the infamous Evasive Maneuvers exam and graduate early. But there's a detail Cadet Picard hadn't factored into his plan: the exam was a group project and he'd need to make friends with, ugh, people if he stood a chance at passing. Federation starships aren't run by a party of one, after all!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK DAY OF BLOOD SHAXS BEST DAY #1 CVR A CHARM

IDW-PRH

JUL231221

JUL231222 – STAR TREK DAY OF BLOOD SHAXS BEST DAY #1 CVR B COOK – 5.99

JUL231223 – STAR TREK DAY OF BLOOD SHAXS BEST DAY #1 CVR C 10 FENOGLIO – 5.99

JUL231224 – STAR TREK DAY OF BLOOD SHAXS BEST DAY #1 CVR D 25 DEMARTINIS – 5.99

(W) Ryan North (A / CA) Derek Charm

You've seen Captains Benjamin Sisko and Worf with their crews of the U.S.S. Theseus and Defiant stop the fascist, god-killing clone Kahless II from declaring war on non-followers across the galaxy in a brutal battle on Qo'noS. But you haven't seen it from the eyes of the man, the myth, the legend-Lieutenant Junior Grade Shaxs!

From the writer behind the best-selling Lower Decks comics series, Ryan North, with esteemed artist Derek Charm (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl), comes a 30-page standalone tie-in to the Star Trek: Day of Blood event detailing the Bajoran's beast-mode brawl and showcasing all the behind-the-scenes Klingon-zealot butt-kicking in full animated glory!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 5.99

KILL MORE #1 CVR A FUCHS (MR)

IDW-PRH

JUL231188

JUL231189 – KILL MORE #1 CVR B SUDZUKA (MR) – 3.99

JUL231190 – KILL MORE #1 CVR C 10 COPY SUDZUKA (MR) – 3.99

JUL231191 – KILL MORE #1 CVR D 25 COPY FUCHS B&W (MR) – 3.99

JUL231192 – KILL MORE #1 CVR E 50 COPY HARDMAN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Scott Wilson (A / CA) Max Fuchs

The city of Colonia is suffering from total economic collapse, but worse than the unemployment and urban decay is the skyrocketing homicide rate. Most of the few cops left on the force think it's just another symptom of the city's decline, but one detective has a darker theory… that the most depraved killers in the country have all moved here to take advantage of the chaos. As he and his new partner dig deeper into their rapidly growing list of open cases, they'll find themselves in the crosshairs of a growing group of maniacs who realize that the best way to stay ahead of the cops in a city full of killers… is to kill more. Nothing can prepare you for Lady Facesmasher, The Sufferer, The Obituary Machine-and worse. Lock your doors and journey into the mouth of madness!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BRYNMORE #4 CVR A DAMIEN WORM

IDW-PRH

JUL231155

JUL231156 – BRYNMORE #4 CVR B GAUNTT – 3.99

JUL231157 – BRYNMORE #4 CVR C 10 WIJNGAARD – 3.99

(W) Steve Niles (A / CA) Damien Worm

Siege on all sides! What's more dangerous to Mark Turner? The undying curse his family unleashed on Turner Island that he has unwittingly restarted? The swiftly dying and pissed-off residents of the island who already resented him? Or the monster dwelling in the basement of his refurbished church home? With threats at all doors, Brynmore's true power is revealed!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CAT FIGHT #4 CVR A KYRIAZIS

IDW-PRH

JUL231158

JUL231159 – CAT FIGHT #4 CVR B GANUCHEAU – 3.99

JUL231160 – CAT FIGHT #4 CVR C 10 MOORE – 3.99

JUL231161 – CAT FIGHT #4 CVR D 25 QUINONES – 3.99

(W) Andrew Wheeler (A) Iilias Kryiazis (CA) Ilias Kyriazis

Sick of being framed for murdering the only family he's ever known, Felix has flown to Tokyo to expose Schrodinger (current suspect: his grandmother's majordomo, Claude), clear his name, and avenge his grandmother. Okay, and maybe steal back the Red Rosette for his own personal gain? A cat in gloves catches no mice, after all!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #5 CVR A RAMSAY (MR)

IDW-PRH

JUL231162

JUL231163 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #5 CVR B BEALS (MR) – 3.99

JUL231164 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #5 CVR C BALZANO (MR) – 3.99

JUL231165 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #5 CVR D 10 SMITH (MR) – 3.99

JUL231166 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #5 CVR E 25 SMITH FULL ART (MR) – 3.99

JUL231167 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #5 CVR F 50 BALZANO FULL ART (MR) – 3.99

(W) Che Grayson (A / CA) Kelsey Ramsay

It's the night before the mysterious commemoration ceremony. Jean's career is on the line, yet she's out of allies and is no closer to breaking her story than she was when she started. Little does Jean know, the darkness that has been bubbling under the surface of St. Augustine is about to come to light, with or without her.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #2 CVR A ROE (MR)

IDW-PRH

JUL231168

JUL231169 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #2 CVR B DANI (MR) – 3.99

JUL231170 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #2 CVR C EDGAR (MR) – 3.99

JUL231171 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #2 CVR D 10 DANI B&W (MR) – 3.99

JUL231172 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #2 CVR E 25 ROE B&W (MR) – 3.99

JUL231173 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #2 CVR F 50 FISH (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A / CA) Claire Roe

There's a monster lurking outside of Minersville, and he's tired of hiding. Everyone thinks Viv's crazy. Delusional. That she didn't see what she saw. Everyone, that is, except the locals. Vivian copes the best way she can: with a visit to the local watering hole. But it's what happens after that changes everything. The Mismatch Man is hungry, you see, and Vivian's many wounds have never healed.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 3.99

EARTHDIVERS #10 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

IDW-PRH

JUL231174

JUL231175 – EARTHDIVERS #10 CVR B MOUSTAFA (MR) – 3.99

JUL231176 – EARTHDIVERS #10 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ALBUQUERQUE (MR) – 3.99

JUL231177 – EARTHDIVERS #10 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MOUSTAFA FULL ART (MR) – 3.99

(W) Stephen Graham Jones (A) Riccardo Burchielli (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

This is where our story really begins. Before the mission to kill Christopher Columbus, soon-to-be time travelers Emily, Tad, Sosh, Tawny, and Martin were enduring the end of the world and ringleader Yellow Kid was taking his first unscrupulous steps to bring them all together to save it. This tragic hidden chapter reveals how the Blackfeet computer genius discovered the cave that changed history and destroyed lives an essential tale from guest artist Riccardo Burchielli, shedding light on Earthdivers' secrets before Davide Gianfelice returns for a new arc in a new era next month!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 3.99

EARTHDIVERS TP VOL 01 KILL COLUMBUS (MR)

IDW-PRH

JUL231178

(W) Stephen Graham Jones (A) Davide Gianfelice (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

The year is 2112, and it's the apocalypse exactly as expected: rivers receding, oceans rising, civilization crumbling. Humanity has given up hope, except for a group of Indigenous outcasts who have discovered a time travel portal in a cave in the desert and figured out where everything took a turn for the worst: America. Convinced that the only way to save the world is to rewrite its past, they send one of their own-a reluctant linguist named Tad-on a bloody, one-way mission to 1492 to kill Christopher Columbus before he reaches the so-called New World. But there are steep costs to disrupting the timeline, and taking down an icon isn't an easy task for an academic with no tactical training and only a wavering moral compass to guide him. As the horror of the task ahead unfolds and Tad's commitment is tested, his actions could trigger a devastating new fate for his friends and the future.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 17.99

GODZILLA HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #4 CVR A MIRANDA

IDW-PRH

JUL231179

JUL231180 – GODZILLA HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #4 CVR B KIRKHAM – 3.99

JUL231181 – GODZILLA HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #4 CVR C 10 KIRKHAM FULL ART – 3.99

JUL231182 – GODZILLA HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #4 CVR D 25 GODLEWSKI – 3.99

(W) Frank Tieri (A / CA) Inaki Miranda

Avast, Mateys! As One-Eyed Henry Hull continues his bizarre tale, Sir Francis Drake and his men find themselves surrounded by monsters, both human and kaiju! While the crew of the Golden Hind have taken terrible losses from giant bats and colossal sea turtles, they've yet to face the real dragon. But they might not need to worry about Godzilla if Ebirah slays the King of Monster Island or Drake and his crew first!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #2 CVR A MACLEAN

IDW-PRH

JUL231183

JUL231184 – GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #2 CVR B SMITH – 4.99

JUL231185 – GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #2 CVR C 10 BECKER – 4.99

JUL231186 – GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #2 CVR D 25 SCIOLI – 4.99

(W) Fraser MacLean (A) Jake Smith (CA) Andrew MacLean

The menace of Zoospora spreads! The new monster on the block is going after Anguirus and the only hope against either is a robot called MOGUERA! The only hope, that is, unless Doctors Honda and Wiggum can find out any information about this new threat from the Voice! And where is Godzilla?

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GODZILLA STOKOE DLX ED HC

IDW-PRH

JUL231187

(W) James Stokoe (A / CA) James Stokoe

See the King of the Monsters from the unique mind and pen of talented writer-artist James Stokoe! James Stokoe's The Half-Century War is a critical and fan favorite Godzilla tale that follows one man's journey for the most famous monster out there! The year is 1954 and Lieutenant Ota Murakami is on hand when Godzilla makes first landfall in Japan. Along with his pal, Kentaro, Ota makes a desperate gamble to save lives… and in the process begins an obsession with the King of the Monsters that lasts 50 years. Then, from Stokoe's amazingly illustrated issue of the series Godzilla in Hell, Godzilla battles through the first layer of Hell! This collection also includes select development, penciled, and inked art, as well as all of his comic covers!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 39.99

MLP CLASSICS REIMAGINED UNICORN OF ODD #2 CVR A AYOUB

IDW-PRH

JUL231193

JUL231194 – MLP CLASSICS REIMAGINED UNICORN OF ODD #2 CVR B EASTER – 3.99

JUL231195 – MLP CLASSICS REIMAGINED UNICORN OF ODD #2 CVR C 10 PRICE – 3.99

(W) Jeremy Whitley (A / CA) Jenna Ayoub

Weee're off to see the Unicorn! The Great and Powerful Unicorn of Odd! Dorothy continues down the yellow brick road with her new pal: the chattiest and brain-lackiest scarecrow ever. Their journey takes them through a spooky, shadowy forest full of trees, and apples, and a Tin Woodsmare? Oh my!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY #17 CVR A GARCIA

IDW-PRH

JUL231196

JUL231197 – MY LITTLE PONY #17 CVR B HUANG – 3.99

JUL231198 – MY LITTLE PONY #17 CVR C 10 JUSTASUTA – 3.99

(W) Celeste Bronfman (A) Amy Mebberson (CA) Brianna Garcia

Zipp is Pipp and Pipp is Zipp, and up is down and left is right, and oh my hoofness! Okay, well, it's not that dramatic, but the Zippsqueaks are totally worried because Zipp hasn't posted in three hours. And Pipp can't focus on the Royal Dinner because she had to track down the pony responsible for the freaky switch. Luckily, Sunny, Hitch, and Izzy are in Zephyr Heights to help. Everypony, grab your popcorn. This is going to be a good one!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY CAMP BIGHOOF #3 CVR A SHERRON

IDW-PRH

JUL231199

JUL231200 – MY LITTLE PONY CAMP BIGHOOF #3 CVR B HAINES – 3.99

JUL231201 – MY LITTLE PONY CAMP BIGHOOF #3 CVR C 10 GOUX – 3.99

JUL231202 – MY LITTLE PONY CAMP BIGHOOF #3 CVR D 25 JUSTASUTA – 3.99

(W) Stephanie Cooke (A / CA) Kate Sherron

Doo doodoo doo! Goood morning, campers. Today's agenda includes continuing to clear the entrance and performances with Pipp. Oh, and don't forget to clean up after yourself. The counselors keep finding cheese-puff dust in the cafeteria.

Zipp and Sunny continue their search for the elusive Bighoof after catching the smallest glimpse of it. If only they could just snap a picture to prove Bighoof exists! Meanwhile, the campers struggle to get a handle on their magic.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ROCKETEER IN THE DEN OF THIEVES #3 CVR A RODRIGUEZ

IDW-PRH

JUL231203

JUL231204 – ROCKETEER IN THE DEN OF THIEVES #3 CVR B MESSINA – 4.99

JUL231205 – ROCKETEER IN THE DEN OF THIEVES #3 CVR C 10 RODRIGUEZ FA – 4.99

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) David Messina (CA) Gabriel Rodriguez

Cliff and Betty, with the aid of the jet pack's mysterious inventor, are smuggled into Berlin on a desperate attempt to rescue Peevy and try to stop the Nazis from creating a fleet of flying doppelgangers for the German Luftwaffe! But even with the repaired rocket at his disposal, can Cliff overcome Hitler's war machine and the SS Rocketeer prototype and save Peevy and Betty?!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #65 CVR A HAINES

IDW-PRH

JUL231206

JUL231207 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #65 CVR B LIDE – 3.99

JUL231208 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #65 CVR C 10 FOURDRAINE – 3.99

(W) Ian Flynn, Evan Stanley (A) Aaron Hammerstrom, Adam Bryce Thomas (CA) Natalie Haines

The misadventures continue! It's Knuckles vs. the Babylon Rogues! They have stolen a relic from Angel Island, so Knuckles enlists the Chaotix to track them down. But the Chaotix have a super important date to keep: dinner with Vanilla and Cream! The pair are busy preparing when they get two very unexpected and stinky visitors?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG AMYS 30TH ANNV #1 CVR A HAMMERSTROM

IDW-PRH

JUL231209

JUL231210 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG AMYS 30TH ANNV #1 CVR B FONSECA – 5.99

JUL231211 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG AMYS 30TH ANNV #1 CVR C 10 COPY HERNANDEZ – 5.99

(W) Ian Flynn (A / CA) Aaron Hammerstrom

Cool, sweet, and pink! All words that describe our absolute favorite hedgehog. That's right, step aside, Sonic, and have no fear, Amy Rose is here! Ian Flynn, Aaron Hammerstrom, and Reggie Graham are back for another Classic Sonic special! And this time, Amy's doing the saving! After Metal Sonic interupts her picnic, Amy uses her Fortune Cards as a guide to free her friends and stop Dr. Eggman. Can she save the day and still get back in time for tea?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 5.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG TP VOL 15 URBAN WARFARE

IDW-PRH

JUL231212

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Thomas Rothlisberger, Adam Bryce Thomas

Dr. Eggman's new capital city is expanding and only Sonic and his friends can stop it!

On a recon mission with the new Diamond Cutters-Tangle, Whisper, and Lanolin-Sonic discovers that the Eggperial City is harnessing the resources around it to grow ever larger. The Diamond Cutters are still getting the hang of working together which leads to trouble when they get trapped. Alone against an army of badniks and a self-replicating city, Sonic calls for back-up and gets more than he bargained for: Tails, Amy, Blaze, and Silver all answer the call, but Shadow, Rouge, and Omega arrive for their own reasons too! Collects Sonic the Hedgehog issues #57-61.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 16.99

STAR TREK #12 CVR A WARD

IDW-PRH

JUL231213

JUL231214 – STAR TREK #12 CVR B TO – 4.99

JUL231215 – STAR TREK #12 CVR C LEVENS – 4.99

JUL231216 – STAR TREK #12 CVR D 10 WARD – 4.99

JUL231217 – STAR TREK #12 CVR E 25 ROSANAS – 4.99

JUL231218 – STAR TREK #12 CVR F 50 WARD – 4.99

JUL231219 – STAR TREK #12 CVR G 100 WARD FULL ART – 4.99

(W) Collin Kelly (A) Jackson Lanzing, Angel Unzueta (CA) Malachi Ward

The crossover event between Star Trek and Star Trek: Defiant comes to a thrilling conclusion in part five of Day of Blood! Using powers bestowed upon him by the Prophets, emissary Benjamin Sisko withstands the god-killing weapon for now, but forces of the Orb of Destruction wear on him with each passing moment. Meanwhile, Worf agonizes over a fatal wound of his own that he can never hope to heal. What will become of our heroes? What will become of the universe? Can the crews of the Theseus and Defiant stop the godkiller once and for all?

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK YEAR FIVE DLX ED VOL 01

IDW-PRH

JUL231220

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Angel Hernandez, Stephen Thompson, Silvia Califano

The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise left Earth four years ago. They've traveled to strange new worlds, defeated impossible foes, and made universe-changing decisions. But now, with the end in sight, they'll have to face their biggest challenge yet. Step aboard the Enterprise with Kirk, Spock, Bones, Uhura, Sulu, Scotty, and Chekov as they begin the end of their original Five Year Mission and boldly go into an uncertain future. This deluxe hardcover edition collects issues #1-14.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 39.99

STAR TREK DEFIANT #8 CVR A FEEHAN

IDW-PRH

JUL231225

JUL231226 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #8 CVR B UNZUETA – 4.99

JUL231227 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #8 CVR C BARTOK – 4.99

JUL231228 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #8 CVR D 10 FEEHAN B&W – 4.99

JUL231229 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #8 CVR E 25 LENDL – 4.99

JUL231230 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #8 CVR F 50 LENDL – 4.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Mike Feehan

Arc two of the acclaimed Star Trek: Defiant series starts here! Still reeling from the battle on Qo'noS, Worf and the Defiant crew have been ordered to return to Starfleet headquarters where they await learning the Federation's thoughts on their involvement in the fight against Kahless and the Red Path.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK ECHOES #5 CVR A BARTOK

IDW-PRH

JUL231231

JUL231232 – STAR TREK ECHOES #5 CVR B BEGUEZ – 4.99

JUL231233 – STAR TREK ECHOES #5 CVR C 10 COPY INCV VILLIGER – 4.99

JUL231234 – STAR TREK ECHOES #5 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MAPA – 4.99

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A) Chudakov, Oleg (CA) Jake Bartok

Peace hangs in the balance with Akris and the Romulans' plans to test the devastating Nightbringer weapon on an innocent population and with the Enterprise crew's actions treading the line of the Federation-Romulan peace treaty. Meanwhile, Nyota has gone rogue after finding the crew's actions too passive for her liking. Can Nyota and Kirk set aside their differences to ensure a peaceful resolution and avoid sparking the next intergalactic war? Find out in the finale of Star Trek: The Motion Picture: Echoes!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #2 CVR A HERNANDEZ

IDW-PRH

JUL231243

JUL231244 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #2 CVR B MASON – 3.99

JUL231245 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #2 CVR C LEVENS – 3.99

JUL231246 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #2 CVR D 10 HERNANDEZ B&W – 3.99

JUL231247 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #2 CVR E 25 LENDL – 3.99

(W) Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson (A / CA) Angel Hernandez

Let the race begin! After entering a crime lord's starship competition to save an innocent pilot, the U.S.S. Enterprise jets through a gauntlet of dangerous environments in the unexplored Scorpius sector. But cosmic storms and sentient ship-eating asteroids aren't the only obstacles the crew will have to survive!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK NEW WORLDS ILLYRIAN ENIGMA TP (MR)

IDW-PRH

JUL231248

(W) Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson (A / CA) Megan Levens

Journey to new reaches in this exclusive comic tie-in set between seasons one and two of the fan-favorite Paramount+ series! With Una accused of unlawful genetic modification by Starfleet, Captain Pike sets out in search of evidence that could prove her innocence. But, when Captain Pike and the crew of the Enterprise get caught in the Pryllia colony, home to the illusive Illyrians, the mission objective quickly shifts from gathering evidence to exonerate Una to… breaking out.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 17.99

STAR TREK RESURGENCE TP

IDW-PRH

JUL231249

(W) Andrew Grant, Dan Martin (A) Josh Hood

Don't miss the official comic prequel to Dramatic Labs' narrative adventure game from the lead game writers! On a windswept planet bordering the notoriously hostile Talarian Republic, a scientist on the cusp of developing technology that will revolutionize warp goes missing. Captain Solano, First Officer Sutherland, and the crew of the U.S.S. Resolute are tasked with an urgent stealth mission to recover Dr. Leah Brahms and keep her research out of enemy hands. The first question they must answer: who is commanding the Talarians?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 19.99

TMNT ONGOING #143 CVR A SMITH

IDW-PRH

JUL231250

JUL231251 – TMNT ONGOING #143 CVR B EASTMAN – 3.99

JUL231252 – TMNT ONGOING #143 CVR C 10 COPY INCV SANCHEZ – 3.99

JUL231253 – TMNT ONGOING #143 CVR D 25 COPY INCV SMITH B&W – 3.99

JUL231254 – TMNT ONGOING #143 CVR E 50 COPY INCV EASTMAN B&W – 3.99

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Gavin Smith

Dr. Barlow holds a member of the Claw Clan hostage! Alopex has run out of options, and she can't take on Barlow alone. Forced to seek the aid of the TMNT, whose friendship she renounced after they forged an alliance with the Shredder, Alopex forms an uneasy truce with the Turtles, one that is put to the test when they must work together to bring Barlow to justice. Meanwhile, Leatherhead gets a new perspective on the consequences of his work enforcing Barlow's plans.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #5 CVR A LAWRENCE

IDW-PRH

JUL231255

JUL231256 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #5 CVR B SCHOENING – 3.99

JUL231257 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #5 CVR C SUNTRUP – 3.99

JUL231258 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #5 CVR D 10 WILLIAMS – 3.99

JUL231259 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #5 CVR E 25 WILLIAMS FA – 3.99

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Dan Schoening (CA) Jack Lawrence

With Donatello and Raphael away, Genghis Frog and Napoleon Bonafrog join Leonardo and Michelangelo in New York City to keep watch for any unexpected evil schemes by the Shredder… instead, they're met with the unexpected return of Baxter Stockman, and he's itching to try out a prototype invention against the Turtles. The Saturday Morning adventures continue with the conclusion to the two-part arc "Swapping Pads"!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #3 CVR A PE

IDW-PRH

JUL231260

JUL231261 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #3 CVR B CORONA – 3.99

JUL231262 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #3 CVR C WOODALL – 3.99

JUL231263 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #3 CVR D GORHAM – 3.99

JUL231264 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #3 CVR E 25 PE FULL ART – 3.99

JUL231265 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #3 CVR F 50 ALBUQUERQUE – 3.99

JUL231266 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #3 CVR G 100 ALBUQUERQUE – 3.99

JUL231267 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #3 CVR H 250 GREENE – 3.99

JUL231268 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #3 CVR I 500 GREENE – 3.99

(W) Cameron Chittock (A / CA) Fero Pe

Enter the Upside Down! Leo, Mikey, Will, Lucas, and Dustin enter the Upside Down to learn more about the Demodogs running around NYC. However, as the Turtles enter new territory, they'll find something familiar. And in Baxter Stockman's lab, Eleven must wrestle control of her mind away from the mad scientist. Luckily, she'll have help in this battle of minds from the Turtle with the most mental restraint: Raphael! Wait, what?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME ALLIANCE TP

IDW-PRH

JUL231269

(W) Erik Burnham, Juni Ba, Sophie Campbell (A) Roi Mercado (CA) Paul Allor

As the Rat King and his new Trio of Terror-Madame Null, General Krang, and Baxter Stockman-unleash the Armageddon Game on the denizens of New York City and Mutant Town, the TMNT-under the leadership of the newly reformed Shredder-turn to allies old and new to help them in their desperate quest to stop the Rat King's nefarious plot. Karai, Casey Jones, April O'Neil, Nobody, Alopex, Bludgeon, and Venus-each play an important part in the apocalyptic contest for the world. But can this coalition withstand the Rat King's latest gambit… or will a new and unexpected alliance form in its wake? Collects issues #1-6.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 19.99

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES REBORN TP VOL 07 ISOLATION

IDW-PRH

JUL231270

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Fero Pe

With Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael away in search of new allies to join the good guys against Rat King's latest deadly gambit, it falls on Donatello and Jennika to lead the fight in Mutant Town against the terrible trio of Mayor Baxter Stockman, General Krang, and Madame Null. But will a dangerous quartet of masked mutant ninja turtles and a mad vivisectionist bent on revenge-not to mention E.P.F. invaders and angry Utrom soldiers!-sabotage their efforts before they can even begin to dig in? Collects issues #133-139 which serve as a direct tie-in to the exciting TMNT: The Armageddon Game event!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 19.99

TMNT LAST RONIN DIRECTORS CUT HC

IDW-PRH

JUL231271

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A) Esau Escorza (CA) Issac Escorza

Go behind the scenes of the New York Times-bestseller with over 75 pages of character designs, concept art, and sketches as well as parts of the original draft idea from TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird! In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost. Now see how a simple story concept, set aside more than thirty years ago, took on new life to become the biggest TMNT event in decades. Original Turtles creators Eastman and Laird are joined by series writer Tom Waltz and artists Esau & Isaac Escorza and Ben Bishop to reveal the development process that led to the recovery of a beloved idea from the depths of a forgotten desk drawer to a fully-realized project.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 49.99

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES COMPENDIUM HC VOL 02

IDW-PRH

JUL231272

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird (A / CA) Jim Lawson

Continue your journey following the early exploits of the TMNT in this collection of stories from the original Mirage comics! As the 1980s transitioned into the '90s, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles began to establish themselves as pop culture mainstays. This compendium collects Mirage Studios' issues #15-23, #27-29, and #31-37 of the ongoing series plus Tales of the TMNT #6 and 7, and the short story "The Ring." Joining co-creators Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman are contributors Ryan Brown, Jim Lawson, Mark Martin, Eric Talbot, Mark Bodé, Michael Dooney, Steve Murphy, A.C. Farley, Jan Strnad, Richard Corben, Michael Zulli, Rich Hedden, Tom McWeeney, Rick McCollum, and Bill Anderson.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 150

LISA CHEESE & GHOST GUITAR GN VOL 01 ATTACK OF SNACK

IDW-PRH

JUL231273

(W) Kevin Alvir (A / CA) Kevin Alvir

Lisa Cheese moved to Earth City hoping to make a name for herself as a folk singer… but her very first open mic was a disaster, leaving her with a bionic arm and an identity crisis. Now she's starting a crummy office job, her parents back in their home dimension are laying on the guilt trip, her sister's acting smug, and the cool girl at the record store leaves her tongue-tied. But none of that will matter if the city's demonic new burger corporation achieves its evil ambitions: Lisa's very life is at stake! Fortunately, she has allies… The astounding first graphic novel from artist/musician Kevin Alvir is packed with off-the-charts creativity and electric energy, blending vintage comic-book aesthetics with contemporary concerns and crusty lo-fi passion. Once you meet Lisa Cheese you'll never be the same!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 19.99

FOR BETTER OR FOR WORSE COMP LIBRARY HC VOL 07

IDW-PRH

JUL231274

(W) Lynn Johnston (A / CA) Lynn Johnston

Collect the beloved newspaper comic strip that chronicles the saga of the Patterson family in real time, over three decades, in this definitive edition. The Pattersons must weather a host of tumultuous changes as the strip enters the 21st century-Elizabeth moves in with her boyfriend, Michael and Weed move to Toronto, Elizabeth moves in with her boyfriend, April forms a garage band, and Michael and Deana get married and anticipate the birth of their first child. More laughs, tears, heartache, and smiles from Lynn Johnston as she takes her strip into the 21st century! Included are every comic strip from January 2, 2000 to May 27, 2003.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 49.99

BEST OF BEAUTY OF HORROR ANOTHER COLORING BOOK SC (MR)

IDW-PRH

JUL231275

(W) Alan Robert (A / CA) Alan Robert

You wanted the best? You got the best! In this special "Best Of" edition of the hit Beauty of Horror coloring series, award-winning creator Alan Robert hand curated over 80 pages of his most popular illustrations to color. The artwork in this spine-tingling collection spans six volumes of the best-selling coloring books, so have no fear… Ghouliana groupies will get another chance to sink their fangs into their favorite designs while reimagining them in fun new ways.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 16.99

BILL SIENKIEWICZ MUTANTS & MOON KNIGHTS ARTISAN ED

IDW-PRH

JUL231276

(A / CA) Bill Sienkiewicz

Bill Sienkiewicz is renowned for his work on some of Marvel's most iconic comics of the 1980s: Moon Knight, The New Mutants, Elektra: Assassin, and more. This collection is filled with some of his finest covers, pin-ups, and pages. Included in this Artisan Edition is the oversized first issue of Elektra: Assassin, written by Frank Miller, as well as many gorgeous pages from that acclaimed series. All have been meticulously scanned from the original art and reproduced to the exacting Artist's Edition standards. While appearing to be in black and white, these images have been scanned in color, allowing the reader to view them as closely as possible to the original art. Ink gradients, blue pencil, corrections, and more are all clearly visible, all the wonderful subtle nuances that make original art so special and unique.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 39.99

WALTER SIMONSON FANTASTIC FOUR ARTISTS ED

IDW-PRH

JUL231277

(A / CA) Walt Simonson

Simonson's groundbreaking work on Fantastic Four and other Marvel titles helped revolutionize the comics medium and his work is on full display here in all its original, high-resolution glory! Collecting eight complete stories from Walter Simonson's run on The Fantastic Four, #337-341 and #353-354, story and art by Simonson. An Artist's Edition publishes scans of original art at a high resolution and prints it at the same size it was drawn. While appearing to be in black and white, these images were scanned in color, allowing the viewer the best possible look at the artist's intentions: You are able to see blue pencil notations, corrections, margin notes, and all the little nuances that make original art so unique and special.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 150

JOHN ROMITA AMAZING SPIDERMAN DAILY STRIPS ARTISTS ED

IDW-PRH

JUL231278

(A / CA) John Romita

Spider-Man is one the most popular characters in the history of comics. This Artist's Edition collects high-resolution scans of the very earliest Amazing Spider-Man daily strips by the two creators most associated with the Web-Slinger, Stan "The Man" Lee and "Jaunty" John Romita! Approximately 300 (!) original daily strips have been scanned, all from 1977 and 1978. The strip debuted on January 3, 1977, and the entire first two months of the strip are included in this volume. Spider-Man's origin is recapped and it's a Who's Who of all your favorite Spidey characters. Each page is meticulously scanned at high resolution and reproduced at the same size they were drawn. The only better way to view this art would have been to be standing over John Romita's drawing board as he was creating them!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 150

