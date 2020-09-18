Home Sick Pilots by Dan Watters, Caspar Wijngaard From Image Comics

Home Sick Pilots is a new ongoing comic book series by the Limbo team of Dan Watters and Caspar Wijngaard, coming out from Image Comics in December 2020.

HOME SICK PILOTS #1 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT200017

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Caspar Wijngaard

The team behind LIMBO, DAN WATTERS (Lucifer, COFFIN BOUND) and CASPAR WIJNGAARD (Star Wars, Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt), launch a brand-new ONGOING SERIES. In the summer of 1994, a haunted house walks across California. Inside is Ami, lead singer of a high school punk band-who's been missing for weeks. How did she get there, and what do these ghosts want? Expect three-chord songs and big bloody action that's Power Rangers meets The Shining (yes, really). In Shops: Dec 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99

Dan Watters and Caspar Wijngaard were discovered as a creative team by Image Comics publisher Eric Stephenson, at the Yorkshire comic book arts festival, Thought Bubble, with a self-published version of Limbo, which he offered to publish far wider.

A detective with no memory, no identity, and no manners. A femme fatale seeking escape from a powerful crime lord. A voodoo queen with a penchant for mixtapes and hi-tops. A goat-eating TV… A surreal neon-noir fusing hardboiled pulp with an 80s VHS visual aesthetic, dripping with neon and static.

Since then, Dan Watters has joined the London writers studio White Noise, and written DC Comics' House Of Whispers and Lucifer, as well as the Coffin Bound series from Image Comics and the Titan Comics series Assassin's Creed: Uprising, The Shadow for Dynamite, and Deep Roots at Vault. Caspar Wijngaard has also drawn Star Wars and Doctor Aphra for Marvel Comics, Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt at Dynamite Entertainment, Assassin's Creed: Locus from Titan Comics and the Angelic series from Image. They both also saw early short stories published in the Twisted Dark anthology.