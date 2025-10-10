Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Dynamite, Events, IDW, Justice League, NYCC, Pop Culture, Superman | Tagged: Homelander, KO, mortal kombat, red sonja, Sub-Zero, the boys, vampirella

Homelander, Sub-Zero, Vampirella & Red Sonja To Appear In DC's K.O.

NYCC: Homelander, Sub-Zero, Vampirella, Red Sonja, Annabelle, and Sam from Beneath The Trees appear in DC’s K.O

Scott Snyder reveals at NYCC that guests from other publishers and media will appear in DC’s K.O. event

The tournament’s plot involves pocket universes and high-stakes training for a battle against Darkseid

DC’s K.O. #1 and #2 promise epic action, hero battles, and dark transformations starting in late 2025

Scott Snyder has revealed at New York Comic Con that DC's K.O. Is going to be madder than expected, with guests characters from different publishers and different media. Including Homelander from The Boys, Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat, Vampirella, Red Sonja, Annabelle from The Conjuring, and Sam from Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees. I'm going to say this. No one saw anything like this coming. This is beyond the likes of having Batman crossover with Dr Manhattan in Death Metal. This is true insanity… this is how it first played out…

And this is where it ended up. As the participants in DC's K.O. open up pocket universes to train in to prepare for the tournament in DC's K.O. #3 out in January 2026…

DC's K.O. is as metal as all hell right now…

DC K.O. #1 (OF 5)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

DC'S MAJOR 2025 EVENT IS HERE! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAVIER FERNANDEZ WELCOME YOU TO THE SLUGFEST OF THE CENTURY! The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts! $5.99 10/8/2025

Writer(s): SCOTT SNYDER

Artist(s): JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

Cover Artist(s): JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

$5.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 5 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/26/25

The tournament is in full swing. Heroes have fallen. Darkseid is near. The 32 champions have been chosen, and now they must compete to earn the Heart of Apokolips. The first challenge? Battling across a deadly arena to acquire new weapons of war. The greatest powers of the DC Universe are up for grabs, and whoever holds them will advance to the next level. Superman has his doubts that the Justice League is doing the right thing, but there are others who have no problem killing to get what they want…

