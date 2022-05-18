Hope Summers, a Better Shot Than Jesus – Immortal X-Men #2 Spoilers

Immortal X-Men is giving Kieron Gillen the chance to play with Mister Sinister again, and Hope summers too. Everyone else, like Exodus, Selene and Emma Frost is just gravy. He gave us a Mister Sinister who has weaponised Moira MacTaggert's power with a chimera of himself, that can reset all reality, the universe over, so he can look better in meetings. And now he has a bunch more patches to add to his own operating system, when it comes to fighting big monsters on the island.

Hope Summers, a Better Shot Than Jesus &#8211; Immortal X-Men #2 Spoilers
Immortal X-Men #2 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck

Wolverine, Cyclops, String Guy, Colossus, probably Marrow in there too as well.

Hope Summers, a Better Shot Than Jesus &#8211; Immortal X-Men #2 Spoilers
Immortal X-Men #2 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck

Fighting the Kaiju that Sleene unleashed upon Krakoa from its own portals, creating fighting it a rather hard thing. Instead, it's easier for Hope to go to the source with a very Krakoan solution to the situation.

Hope Summers - Messia Or Monster In Immortal X-Men #2 (Spoilers
Immortal X-Men #2 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck

Cable, of course. Although he's not having the best day himself, over on the planet Arakko, in a situation engineered by Abigail Brand…

The Empire Of Abigail Brand in X-Men Red #2 (Spoilers)
X-Men Red #2 by Al Ewing and Stefano Caselli 

Still, these are mutants, everyone gets resurrected these days. And we also find another use of the mysterious metallic ingredient created by Krakoa and Arakko and now used as currency the galaxy over, Mysterium. It's basically a physical form of bitcoin, and makes slightly more sense.

X-Men Krakoa Spoilers
Immortal X-Men #2 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck

So kill Selene, so then you can resurrect her again on Krakoa… but this time in a more vulnerable state.

X-Men Krakoa Spoilers
Immortal X-Men #2 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck

KKKK is up there as a sound effect with this one, I think… subtle, small, but enough to bring much meaning.

Hope Summers - Messia Or Monster In Immortal X-Men #2 (Spoilers
Amazing Spider-Man #122 by Gerry Conway, Gil Kane, John Romita, Tony Mortellaro.

And following on from previous discussions about Hope's position as the mutant messiah…

X-Men Krakoa Spoilers
Immortal X-Men #2 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck

Exodus has already told us that Jesus was a mutant. It just means that Hope Summers is better than Jesus Christ –  in Exodus' eyes that is. Also, Hope Summers Vs Abigail Brand. It's going to have to happen at some point, right? After all, she just killed her dad…

IMMORTAL X-MEN #2
MARVEL COMICS
FEB220938
(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mark Brooks
EMERGENCY COUNCIL MEETING! Magneto leaving the council means big shoes need to be filled. Selene demonstrating her foot size by crushing the whole island beneath it is unorthodox, yet compelling. Can the Quiet Council resist?
RATED T+In Shops: May 18, 2022 SRP: $3.99

X-MEN RED #2
MARVEL COMICS
FEB220857
(W) Al Ewing (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Russell Dauterman
WHO CAN TAME THE RED PLANET?
The mutants of Mars spent millennia worshipping war – and on what they now call Arakko, they're keeping up their violent ways. ABIGAIL BRAND knows the red planet needs a firm ruler in charge. But STORM has other ideas, along with a broken MAGNETO in her corner and ROBERTO DA COSTA making his own moves. Welcome to X-MEN RED. It's a new world… and someone has to claim it.
RATED T+In Shops: May 18, 2022
SRP: $3.99

 

