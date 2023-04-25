A House Abandoned For 18 Years, Filled 4 Foot High With Comics & Toys Tik-Tokkers and YouTubers Devin and Chris who goes by Dark Exploration have uncovered a comics and toy treasure trove. Ish.

Tik-Tokkers and YouTubers Devin and Chris who goes by Dark Exploration have uncovered a comics and toy treasure trove. Ish. What Devin describes as "an abandoned hoarder home, except it's filled with unopened toys and comics from the last 50 years" somewhere in America. With rooms, as he put it, buried two feet deep in comics and toys, as well as large cupboards with piles and bags of comic books piled up. Devin says that the home belonged to a comics collector who died in 2005 ago, but the home has remained in its current state since then.

Yes, that's Todd McFarlane Amazing Spider-Man comics being manhandled. "This is one of the best abandoned houses I've ever stepped inside of. I've walked around here for about five minutes just looking at what's here and so far there's about four feet of stuff on the floor. Four feet high of comics, collectibles, cartoon stuff, there's a million things here."

Damage Control too. "The guy who lived here, he passed away in 2005 and I know he owned a toy store and clearly by the looks of it everything he owned was piled into this house… this guy did have a mess in here but an organized mess…"

Are you feeling the pain yet? "The guy who lived here, he actually was a colonel in the military at one point I do know that I know he had many kids…"

Some of the rooms are less fascinating, the ones full of hoarded rotting food especially. "I don't know if the people who are family members are going to knock the house down, or they're going to sell what's inside, I don't know." But some of these comics remarkably remained intact and in decent nick.. that's when Devin isn't manhandling them, of course.

Always a sage warning to collectors… do have a plan for your comics and stuff for when you pass on. And maybe sell a few things before you do so. And don't let it get to a state like this, it could even kill you.