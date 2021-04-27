How Bolt Got Her Name In Teen Titans Academy #2 (Spoilers)

It's not just love triangles spread across Nightwing and Teen Titans Academy. Though there is quite a bit of that. But also, Bolt, the Flash of the Future State: Suicide Squad gets her name in Teen Titans Adacemy, today.

A speedster running on prostehtic blades, Alinta was the Flash of the Justice Squad, previously recruited by Amanda Waller of the Suicide Squad and given her powers as a result.

And suffering a rather explosive fate.

In the Future State, she is known as Bolt, but here did she get that name from?

Turns out it was from Justice Leaguer himself, Cyborg. Who, now that his Teen Titans past has been acknowledged by continuity, can be part of the teaching staff at the Teen Titans Academy.

Let her finish the sentence Nightwing, or some folk will decide that she's calling herself Bollocks now. But it may give some background to the upcoming Teen Titans/Suicide Squad crossover coming from the books in the next month or two.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #2 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

The questions mount around the new school formed by the original New Teen Titans: What's going on with Billy Batson's access to the powers of Shazam, what dark secret is Raven's new pupil Dane hiding, and who's masquerading as the new Red X?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/27/2021

