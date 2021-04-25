DC Comics' Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire Love Triangle? (Spoilers)

Posted on
by

The following article will include spoilers for recent Nightwing and Death Metal comic books that you have probably read but also Teen Titans Academy #2, out this Tuesday, which it is possible you have read – but less likely.

DC Comics' Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire Triangle (Spoilers)
Dark Nights: Death Metal: The Last Stories Of The DC Universe #1

Dick Grayson, Nightwing and Barbara Grayson, Batgirl, have has an on and off-again relationship over the decades, in the Batman comics. And so have Dick Grayson and Starfire, Kori Koriand'r, in the Teen Titan comics.

DC Comics' Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire Triangle (Spoilers)
Dark Nights: Death Metal: The Last Stories Of The DC Universe #1

Recently in Death Metal, Grayson and Gordon got married by Batman, in a fashion that suggested that since reality was about to be rewritten, it wouldn't count. It wouldn't matter.

DC Comics' Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire Triangle (Spoilers)
Death Metal #7

And Starfire even expressed she was happy for the two of them. But in the Infinite Frontier that followed, everything happened and everything mattered.

DC Comics' Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire Triangle (Spoilers)
Teen Titans Academy #1

In Teen Titans Academy #1, there was what appeared to be flirtation between Dick and Kori. And the suggestion of a date, with Dick Grayson wearing the Red X mask that had been found.

DC Comics' Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire Triangle (Spoilers)
Teen Titans Academy #1

In Nightwing #79 we had the revelation that Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon had known each other before either were Nightwing or Batgirl.

DC Comics' Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire Triangle (Spoilers)
Nightwing #79

And in Nightwing #80, Dick Grayson also had a date with Barbara

DC Comics' Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire Triangle (Spoilers)
Nightwing #80

As well as a really weird way for Nightwing to signal "four" like he was in Inglourious Basterds or something. Seriously, see if you can copy that. I can't. Another superpower? But back to Teen Titans Academy #2 out this week.

DC Comics' Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire Triangle (Spoilers)
Teen Titans Academy #2

And in Teen Titans Academy #2, it appears that they both went there. Though without the mask…

DC Comics' Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire Triangle (Spoilers)
Teen Titans Academy #2

And talked about Barbara Gordon. "It's not like that" and he can "juggle both".

We've noted that the upcoming Robin series this week focuses on the concept of resurrection, in the same way that current X-Men comic books do, with the Krakoan protocols. Could it be that Nightwing, Batgirl; and Starfire are going to go the same way as Cyclops, Jean Grey and Wolverine?

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #2 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL
(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval
The questions mount around the new school formed by the original New Teen Titans: What's going on with Billy Batson's access to the powers of Shazam, what dark secret is Raven's new pupil Dane hiding, and who's masquerading as the new Red X? Retail: $3.99

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.