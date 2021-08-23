How Can There Be an Ending to Infinity? Avengers Annual #1 [Preview]

When Jim Starlin originally game up with the idea for The Infinity Gauntlet, he couldn't possibly have imagined Marvel would take the title so literally. But here we are in 2021 and Marvel is still doing the Infinity Gems story for the infinitieth time! But it all comes to an end in this preview of Avengers Annual #1… at least, until the next one. Check out the preview below.
AVENGERS ANNUAL #1 INFD
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210626
JUN210627 – AVENGERS ANNUAL #1 RON LIM CONNECTING VAR INFD – $4.99
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Travel Foreman, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Federico Vicentini
"INFINITE DESTINIES" CONCLUDES!
The last secret of the Infinity Stones and Infinity Stone-Bearers is revealed here. Meet the new character who beats Captain America and Iron Man within an inch of their lives. What saves them? This character's other desires.
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: The conclusion of "Infinite Fury"!
Rated T+
In Shops: 8/25/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for JUN210626 AVENGERS ANNUAL #1 INFD, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Travel Foreman, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Federico Vicentini, in stores Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
