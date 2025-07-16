Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ironheart, X-Men Age Of Revelation

How Many Meetings Do Mutants Take? XSpoilers Answers The Question

How many meetings do mutants take? XSpoilers answers the question from today's Marvel Comics

Article Summary Marvel's mutant teams are racking up meetings across today's new releases, from Exceptional X-Men to New Avengers

Ironheart joins the X-Men in issue #11, questioning whether mutants are always meeting or actually in action

Giant-Size House Of M and Age of Revelation #0 show that mutant societies love to gather and strategize

Even Deadpool and Wolverine prove that mutant life, on Earth or elsewhere, means more meetings than ever

In today's Exceptional X-Men #11 by Eve L. Ewing, Federica Mancin, Carmen Carnero, the mutant team they get a visit from Ironheart. She may not have her own comic any more, but she does have a TV series, so she was bound to pop up.

Mutant Society Meeting, really Riri? Reductive much?

I mean, surely mutants just don't sit around all the time having meetings? Today's Giant Size House Of M sees action all over the place…

And again…

While in today's X-Men Age Of Revelation #0, if you can find a copy, everyone just loves a meeting…

On both sides of the revelation…

Even in today's New Avengers #2 which only has a couple of mutants in the team…

Okay, maybe someone has a point. But maybe, just maybe, the mutant meeting might be more fun, as long as someone brings cake?

That's official, folks, it hasn't been a year. It's only issue eleven after all. While over in Deadpool/Wolverine #7 out today…

Mutant life on a mutant planet… There are going to be significantly more meetings, right?

Exceptional X-Men #11 by Eve L. Ewing, Federica Mancin, Carmen Carnero

The EXCEPTIONAL team has a surprise encounter with another tried-and-true young Chicago hero, the ICONIC IRONHEART!

TWENTY YEARS AFTER IT FIRST SHATTERED MUTANTKIND, KAMALA KHAN WITNESSES THE RISE AND FALL OF THE SCARLET WITCH'S DOOMED UTOPIA! She's flown with the All-Different X-Men on their first mission, withstood the Dark Phoenix and survived the Age of Apocalypse – and now Ms. Marvel is rewarded with a world where mutants reign supreme! But beneath the gilded surface, this utopia is rotting with prejudice and oppression – and Kamala must find an unlikely ally in schoolteacher Kitty Pryde to help her learn to live in this brave new world. But if Kamala is here…so is Legion! What dangerous power will he unleash – and can Kamala recruit allies in time to stand against him? Or will she – and all of mutantkind – be newly decimated? Plus, a Revelations story in which Saladin Ahmed and Martín Cóccolo reveal a secret memory that was disclosed to Wolverine at the end of HOUSE OF M!

LEGACY! The DEBUT of an ALL-NEW MUTANT foe! And STRYFE's got his helmet back! The power it brings turns the table on our heroes' plans.

SEEING DOUBLE! Deranged duplicates of the Illuminati attack the New Avengers, prompting a surprise visit from Clea Strange! But even with the help of the Sorcerer Supreme of the Dark Dimension, several of the doubles are too powerful to contain. To understand how to stop them, the team needs a genius, one who wasn't connected to the original Illuminati. But their best candidate is big, green and very, very angry…

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Shadow Drop Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Available at Retailers Starting Wednesday 16th July

X YEARS FROM TODAY the Revelation Territories stretch from the Atlantic to the Mississippi – a mutant utopia ruled by the heir of Apocalypse. But beneath the surface, rebellion brews. As a ragtag X-Men team strikes from the shadows, Revelation faces threats from within. It all begins here – the dawn of the AGE OF REVELATION!

