Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, wolverine

How Many Walls Is Deadpool Breaking Today? (XSpoilers)

How many walls is Deadpool breaking today, and in how many comic books? (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Deadpool breaks the fourth wall in two new Marvel comics released today, with his signature meta humor.

Appearing in Uncanny X-Men #19 and Wolverines & Deadpools #2, Deadpool brings friends and family along.

Interactions with Wolverine and his daughter highlight Deadpool's unique relationships and wild antics.

Expect plenty of chaos, witty banter, and unexpected moments as Deadpool stirs up the Marvel Universe.

Deadpool appears in two main Marvel Comics today, Uncanny X-Men #19 by Gail Simone and David Marquez and Wolverines & Deadpools #2 (of 3) by Cody Ziglar and Roge Antonio. And of course he is bringing his friends and family, which is handy for a little exposition.

Deadpool can break a few more fourth walls, talking about the very comic book that he is in, in a title that the stars in, and a little less so in the ones he guiest-stars in. But he still managed to get a few shots in.

That's when he's not being shot himself.

Papa May Spank in a very hypothetical way, of course, he'd never behave towards his actual daughter that way.

See? He's a good dad. Or at least a every pliable father to his daughter's whims. I've got two of them too… and yes, they love a costume change given any opportunity as well. Bring on last decade's X-Force…

Deadpool and Wolverine do indeed have a unique relationship, in that Deadpool gets to call him something no one else does…

Even if no one else seems to have a clue as to what he's talking about.

Maybe it's best that way… Uncanny X-Men #19 and Wolverines & Deadpools #2 are both published today from Marvel Comics.

Uncanny X-Men #19 by Gail Simone and David Marquez

During the changing relations between mutants and the city of New Orleans, two of the best guns for hire come to town with a mission in mind, and their target for that mission is an X-MAN! DEADPOOL and OUTLAW guest-star in this dangerous tale of MAYHEM vs. MUTANT! Also, an Outlier gets ARRESTED? Nightcrawler gets the wrong BEER? All this and more in our wildest issue yet!

During the changing relations between mutants and the city of New Orleans, two of the best guns for hire come to town with a mission in mind, and their target for that mission is an X-MAN! DEADPOOL and OUTLAW guest-star in this dangerous tale of MAYHEM vs. MUTANT! Also, an Outlier gets ARRESTED? Nightcrawler gets the wrong BEER? All this and more in our wildest issue yet! Wolverines & Deadpools #2 (of 3) by Cody Ziglar, Roge Antonio

IN THE CLUTCHES OF THE SHADOW KING! The DEADPOOLS and WOLVERINES have been lured to the trap of the SHADOW KING! But who is he really after? Twice as many Deadpools and Wolverines as any other book out there!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!