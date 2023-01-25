How Mister Sinister Saves The World… For Himself (Sins Of Sinister)

So Mister Sinister has the world to himself. With the possible exception of Storm. And he's here to save humanity from the monsters by turning it into a bigger monster, long in advance. All in incremental steps across a thousand years.

Anc in today's Sins Of Sinister #1 we discover how he gets control of the world's population, and then what he does with it to emphasise that power. Such as blowing up Krakoa…

How Mister Sinister Saves The World... For Himself (Sins Of Sinister)
Sins Of Sinister #1

Blaming it on Orchis…

How Mister Sinister Saves The World... For Himself (Sins Of Sinister)
Sins Of Sinister #1

And making Captain America a mutant. While combining more mutant powers by way of a circuit that can take down any threat.

How Mister Sinister Saves The World... For Himself (Sins Of Sinister)
Sins Of Sinister #1

The Black King Sebastian Shaw once said that he would burn in hell rather than be judged.

How Mister Sinister Saves The World... For Himself (Sins Of Sinister)
Immortal X-Men #6

In fact, he seemed to think that it was good for his whole physique.

How Mister Sinister Saves The World... For Himself (Sins Of Sinister)
Immortal X-Men #6

Now it's a become a commute for him, brought back by the Krakoan resurrection protocols.

How Mister Sinister Saves The World... For Himself (Sins Of Sinister)
Sins Of Sinister #1

And the "Waiting Room" that Scarlet Witch created to rescue mutants from death before the Krakoan protocols were in play?

How Mister Sinister Saves The World... For Himself (Sins Of Sinister)
Trial Of Magneto #5

An Elysian Fields for mutants, that allows  Cerebro to scan across time and space for every mutant who died before Cerebro started its backups or before their X-gene could manifest?

How Mister Sinister Saves The World... For Himself (Sins Of Sinister)
Sins Of Sinister #1

It's not looking good for the Waiting Room. Turns our Sebastian Shaw has finally created his own Hellfire Club.

Sins Of Sinister
Sins Of Sinister #1

Or the Scarlet Witch with "No More Wanda".

How Mister Sinister Saves The World... For Himself (Sins Of Sinister)
Avengers Assemble
How Mister Sinister Saves The World... For Himself (Sins Of Sinister)
House Of M #1

While a Mister Sinister Magik grows in stature courtesy of wielding Surtur's Sword rather than the Soulsword…

How Mister Sinister Saves The World... For Himself (Sins Of Sinister)
Sins Of Sinister #1

… and drop kicks Asgard. Then there are grudge matches for Mister Sinister's puppets to play out in public,

How Mister Sinister Saves The World... For Himself (Sins Of Sinister)
Sins Of Sinister #1

Avengers Vs X-Men again, with the X-Men as the heroes and Sinister Captain America looking…. perfectly normal. Nothing out of the ordinary at all. And another dead Biden for the Marvel Universe.

How Mister Sinister Saves The World... For Himself (Sins Of Sinister)
Sins Of Sinister #1

X-Men Vs Fantastic Four, with The Thing as Sinister's mole within the team.

How Mister Sinister Saves The World... For Himself (Sins Of Sinister)
Sins Of Sinister #1

X-Men Vs Eternals, this time with Uranos on the X-Men's side, courtesy of the Judgment Day agreement.

How Mister Sinister Saves The World... For Himself (Sins Of Sinister)
Sins Of Sinister #1

Namor Vs Doctor Doom restaged, and Doom replaced. Sometimes it's good to have the "bad guy" stands against you in public.

 

How Mister Sinister Saves The World... For Himself (Sins Of Sinister)
Sins Of Sinister #1

We have a chimaera between Spider-Man and Nightcrawler hunting down Daredevil's Foggy… and a look at the first of those from Mister Sinister.

 

Sins Of Sinister
Sins Of Sinister #1

New X-Men made from old, combined genetic traits, as Mister Sinister has been promising since those first issues of Powers Of X, as well as every availability since. And looking like those very original X-Men from 60 years ago.

How Mister Sinister Saves The World... For Himself (Sins Of Sinister)
X-Men #1 1963)

And all so Mister Sinister save the world… for dessert.

SINS OF SINISTER #1
MARVEL COMICS
NOV220792
(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Lucas Werneck, Various (CA) Leinil Yu
POWERS OF ESSEX! It's the end of the world as we know it, and at least Sinister feels fine. For now. Can that last? Especially when we discover that he really is his own worst enemy… The universe-melting X-event begins here, in a horror timeline that makes Age of Apocalypse look like the X-Men Swimsuit Special. Join Kieron Gillen (IMMORTAL X-MEN, AXE: JUDGMENT DAY) as he kicks off the X-Men crossover Sinister has been planning since the beginning?and is going to have to see through to the bitter end.In Shops: Jan 25, 2023 SRP: $5.99

