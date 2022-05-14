How Much??? This Year's Lake Como Comic Art Festival Auction In Video

The Lake Comoc Comic Art Festival just held it's auction, open to all at the show. No buyer's fee, no taxes, the highest price bid is the price received. However high or however low. And Bleeding Cool vidoed the whole thing and recorded the winning bids below for each item. One item unavailable, bu will be auctioned by the show at a later date is a Druuna piece pencilled by her creator Paolo Eleuteri Serpieri and inked by Frank Cho, and intended to be one of a number of collaborative pieces by European and American artists auctioned by the show going forward.

And here are all the pieces as best as I could capture them, given the overhead lighting,

Lake Como Comic Art Festival Auction

Sarah Pichelli – 150 Euros

Lake Como Comic Art Festival Auction

Scooby Doo's Velma by Arthur Adams – 1300 Euros

Lake Como Comic Art Festival Auction

Egypt by Mirka Andolfo – 500 Euros

Lake Como Comic Art Festival Auction

Moon Knight by Gabriele Del'Otto for 1600 Euros.

Lake Como Comic Art Festival Auction

Spider Duck by Giorgio Cavazzano for 950 Euros

Lake Como Comic Art Festival Auction

Wolverine #120 cover by Andy Kubert for  11,000 Euros.
Lake Como Comic Art Festival Auction

Druuna by Frank Cho for 6250 Euros.

Lake Como Comic Art Festival Auction

Geof Darrow for 2050 Euros

Lake Como Comic Art Festival Auction

Superman by Mark Ross for  1300 Euros

Lake Como Comic Art Festival Auction

Alan Davis Young Avengers cover for 3000 Euros

Lake Como Comic Art Festival Auction

Juanto Guarndo Blacksad illustration for  8000 Euros.

Lake Como Comic Art Festival Auction

Adi Granov Black Widow for 950 Euros.

Lake Como Comic Art Festival Auction

Peter Parker The Spectacular Spider-Man page by Mark Buckingham for 550 Euros.

Guests at the show included Arthur Adams, Mirka Andolfo, Ryan Benjamin, Bode, Federico Bertolucci, Simone Bianchi, Mark Buckingham, Bodē, Pierangelo Boog, Giorgio Cavazzano, Mark Brooks, Giorgio Cavazzano, Joyce Chin, Frank Cho, Iban Coello, Olivier Coipel, Giorgio Comolo, Andrea Cucchi, Geof Darrow, Alan Davis, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Riccardo Federici, Jorge Fornés, Stefano Gaudiano, Adi Granov, Juanjo Guarnido, Trevor Hairsine, Klaus Janson, Adam Kubert, Emilio Laiso, Tanino Liberatore, Emanuela Lupacchino, David Mack, Alex Maleev, Milo Manara, Guillem March, Enrico Marini, Álvaro Martínez Bueno, Helena Masellis, Mike Mayhew, Dave McKean, Tomeu Morey, Zu Orzu, Casey Parsons, Sean Phillips, Sara Pichelli, Mark Raats, Bruno Redondo, Esad Ribic, Vincenzo Riccardi, Dike Ruan, Daniel Sampere, Matteo Scalera, Serpieri, Arantza Sestayo. Liam Sharp, Olivier Vatine, Kent Williams, with the likes of CB Cebulski going as an attendee.

