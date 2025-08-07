Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Stan Lee | Tagged: dan didio, rodman comics

How To Market The Comic Store In Your Future

How To Market The Comic Store In Your Future... and is the dog the real owner of Rodman Comics?

Article Summary Building a strong comic store identity is key—become the face and voice of your store, just like comics legends did.

Customer experience matters: greet visitors warmly, match them with comics they’ll love, and create a fun atmosphere.

Effective comics marketing uses clear signs, engaging flyers, social media, and a welcoming in-store vibe to attract fans.

Focus on attracting real comic readers and collectors, not just those seeking quick investments or hot trends.

The comic market is something that, as a comic store owner, I would like to see expand, of course. Stan Lee was a great marketing person when he was with Marvel, even coming up with his famous catchphrase "Excelsior!" Stan Lee would also write for over a decade a column that would run in Marvel's publications called Stan's Soapbox; it gave an identity to Marvel for its fans. DC Comics would have Dan DiDio, who would communicate and guide information to the public on what DC was doing; he would build excitement when he was with DC. Currently, Marvel and DC do not seem to have such a spokesperson for their companies.

Often, for a comic store, the owner is the face of the store. Small businesses mean a small staff, if any others are working at the store besides the owner. Marketing is still an essential part of a comic store's business. Talking up comics to customers, matching tastes with titles that people will enjoy and buy. Making the store a welcoming place to visit and buy products. Something as simple as a friendly greeting and warm smile may get new repeat customers. I would often use my dog for marketing, claiming she was the real owner of the store. Cuteness can sell.

Sometimes marketing could be done better. I often drive by businesses that post signs outside on the road announcing anything from a sale to a grand opening. The signs are often too small to see from the road, or the lettering is too small. Size does matter when it comes to signs.

People can be judgmental. What kind of customers does a comic store want? People driving by a sign that is nothing more than paper with a marker written on it to announce events may think, "How cheap!" Others may think, "Cool!"

As a comic store owner, I get to influence what type of people I want in the store. I aim to attract the readers/collectors of comics. People buy comics for many reasons; some buy comics to make a quick buck. The newest hot comic often cools down quickly for the next hot comic. Usually, those trying to make a quick buck on comics figure out it's not easy and then stop buying comics; those types of people are not our targeted customers. Years ago, a gentleman came in asking why we had certain comics on the wall. I was confused. He said they are not first appearances or hot comics. I told him they had cool covers or cool storylines. He just looked at me like I was speaking another language. Why would people buy something that isn't an investment? It seemed like a foreign concept to him. He pointed to an old Marvel first series graded Star Wars comic we had on the wall and asked 'Why would anyone buy that?' I replied that it is old, Star Wars fans might be interested in it, and someone might like the cover. I got a deer in the headlights look back, and I just wanted to get this conversation over with. He was not a customer who would like my store, which was okay with me. He turned around without saying a word and left. A few weeks later, the graded Star Wars comic sold to a Star Wars fan.

We receive flyers to promote conventions or other events to give to customers. Flyers can work to get people interested, as long as they include all the information people will need. We received flyers for an event once, and the location was not included. We Googled it and found out it was in another state. Yes, people can use their phones to research, though often, people do a read-over on a flyer, and that is it.

Of course, there are many ways to reach people online. Social media is a tool for this, whether simply posting something or paying money to reach more people. A store's website can showcase what it sells and announce upcoming events.

First impressions, they say, are essential. Some may be wildly off on what kind of personality one has when first meeting. A new person walking into a comic store will come to their own conclusions, influenced by what they see and hear. I tell each of my employees to greet everyone when customers come in and let them know if they need any help. Some like that, and some are not used to that and do not like it. I have learned that trying is better than not trying at all. Come October, Rodman Comics will be celebrating its fifteenth anniversary. We are already planning for it and trying to figure out the best way to market the occasion. My goal is also to make it the best sales day we have ever had, which will require a lot of marketing. Maybe I will even have another cute dog by then to help…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!