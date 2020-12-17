Stephanie Phillips, Meghan Hetrick Launch Sensational Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman first appeared in the comic Sensation Comics #1, 80 years ago. And now DC is launching a new weekly digital-first series, Sensational Wonder Woman, away from any other continuity, but with an adjective-based title more familiar to Marvel titles rather than DC Comics.

The first storyline will be with new Harley Quinn writer Stephanie Phillips, Red Thorn artist Meghan Hetrick and colourist Marissa Louise and will

pit Diana against the evil Doctor Psycho. During a battle with the villain, Wonder Woman sacrifices herself to stop him, the impact from his psychic blast trapping her in an alternate reality. With the help of guest-star Hawkgirl, Diana must remember who she is before it's too late.

Future digital/print arcs will spotlight Diana teaming up with other allies from the Wonder Woman mythos, such as Cheetah, Steve Trevor, Hippolyta, Wonder Girl and others. The stories come from a host of talented creators, including writer/artist Colleen Doran, Alyssa Wong and Eleonora Carlini, Mirka Andolfo, Corinna Bechko, with more to come.

Sensational Wonder Woman #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Meghan Hetrick arrives on all participating digital platforms on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, with a main cover by Yasmine Putri. The print version arrives in comic book stores on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 and will also include a variant cover by EJIKURE.

Stephanie tweeted out "It's been a ton of fun to give my take on Wonder Woman. The story is gorgeous (thanks to Meghan and Marissa!) and… Diana might just have a winged friend hanging out with her in the story"

She also promised that after this first arc, "I'll be back for more!" And it does seem to be in a certain publishing direction.