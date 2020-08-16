How Was Batman Saved From Cancellation? Arlen Schumer Tells All

Arlen Schumer, author of the Silver Age of Comic Book Art, is giving two more of his live 'visualecture' webinars next week for the New York Adventure Club, on the life and works of Carmine Infantino and Joe Kubert. Priced at $10, he's running them during the early afternoon on the East Coast, rather than the evening, to make it easier for British and European fans to hear them live alongside US audiences – though they also come with a replay option for the following week.

Carmine Infantino lecture – August 19th 2020. 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM ET

If DC Comics was the Cadillac of comic book publishers at the dawn of The Silver Age of Comics (circa 1956-70), then artist Carmine Infantino was their man at the wheel: his slick, streamlined style was the sine qua non of The Silver Age!

Which famous Golden Age superhero influenced the design for Infantino's first superhero of the Silver Age, The Flash

What Infantino had to give up , career-wise, in order to save Batman from cancellation

, career-wise, in order to save Batman from cancellation How Infantino became the first-ever artist to become the publisher of a major comic book company

Joe Kubert lecture, 20th August 2020. 1 PM – 3 PM

While Joe Kubert entered the comic book field in the 1940s as an unknown designer for DC Comics, he finished his career as one of the most popular and revered comic book illustrators of all time. It's time to explore the lasting legacy of Kubert and his comic book characters we all still know and love today.

Why Kubert's name and style became synonymous with war comics , and how he reconciled his World War II Sgt. Rock character with the Vietnam War

, and how he reconciled his World War II Sgt. Rock character with the Vietnam War A discussion around why Kubert's Hawkman failed to enjoy the same success as his fellow DC Comics superhero revivals of The Silver Age

as his fellow DC Comics superhero revivals of The Silver Age The reasons behind why Kubert's gritty pen line and bold brushwork was perfectly suited for writer and partner Bob Kanigher's emotionally wrenching writing

was perfectly suited for writer and partner Bob Kanigher's emotionally wrenching writing What it is about Kubert's Enemy Ace that makes it arguably the greatest body of artwork that Kubert ever produced

Each will be followed by Q&A… clear your schedules now. If you want a sample, here's one he did for Steve Ditko…