Hulk #10 Preview: Mommy Issues

The Hulk revisits his mommy issues in this preview of Hulk #10, which are complicated by his daddy issues (because he murdered her).

Hulk #10

by Donny Cates & Ryan Ottley, cover by Ryan Ottley

"HULK PLANET" PART TWO! Starship Hulk has found what should be the ultimate paradise – an entire planet of Hulk-like creatures thriving under the heat of a gamma star. But Bruce can't shake thoughts of the past or the nagging suspicion that Monolith isn't being totally honest about what she wants from the Hulk. And then there's the matter of the planet's "welcoming committee"…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Nov 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620003001011

| Rated T+

$3.99

75960620003001021 – HULK 10 SU BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

