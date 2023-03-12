Hulk #13 Preview: Back to the Beginning With time rapidly running out before a number one issue relaunch in this preview of Hulk #13, Bruce Banner replays this series in its penultimate issue.

This week, I'm taking a look at the penultimate issue of the current run of Hulk with a preview of Hulk #13. With time rapidly running out before a number one issue relaunch in this preview of Hulk #13, Bruce Banner replays this series in its penultimate issue.

Hulk #13

by Ryan Ottley, cover by Ryan Ottley

After so much time suppressed deep within the Hulk's mind, Titan has emerged. And he's looking for a fight. And as Bruce unravels the true source – the true identity – of Titan, he knows destruction is the only option. So the Mind Palace must come down. But Bruce will need the help of some trusted friends to do it.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 15, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620003001311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620003001321 – HULK 13 MCNIVEN CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003001331 – HULK 13 MOMOKO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003001341 – HULK 13 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS LEADER VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003001351 – HULK 13 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS LEADER VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US

