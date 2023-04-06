Hulk #181 CGC 8.5 Stolen In Canada, Stores Watch Out For Seller Bleeding Cool gets a report of a theft of a copy of The Incredible Hulk #181, the first appearance of Wolverine, from Excalibur Comics in Toronto, Ontario.

Bleeding Cool gets a report of a theft of a copy of The Incredible Hulk #181, the first appearance of Wolverine, from Excalibur Comics in Toronto, Ontario. Comic books' most famous Canadian superhero, it seems that it was too tempting for a certain Canadian. CGC slabbed 8.5, the comic book in question was stolen on the 25th of March. Recent copies of The Incredible Hulk #181, at that grade level have sold for up to $8000 on eBay.

If anyone comes across such a copy, especially if someone comes into a shop trying to sell a copy in the Toronto vicinity, feel free to get in touch with us, or them. Excalibur Comics has been in business for thirty years at the same location in Etobicoke, on the second floor of the Kingsway Cinema.

The Incredible Hulk #181 is one of the most valuable "Bronze Age" comic books featuring the first full appearance of Wolverine (the previous issue saw up pop up for one panel at the end) and, as a result of him becoming the most popular member of the X-Men, this comic has become rather valuable indeed.

One of the other reasons that Hulk #181 is so pricey is because it was one of the Marvel Comics that contained a "Marvel Value Stamp" that kids could cut out and collect in a booklet, in order to trade them in at a later date. And in the process knocking thousands of pounds of the price of the comic book in decades to come. This is a copy that did not have the stamp snipped out of it. Though, of course, that's not much use now that some rogue has gone and half-inched it. If only the shop could call on Wolverine himself to deal with the ne'er-do-well. He is after all the best he is at what he does and what he does ain't pretty.