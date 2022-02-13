Hulk #4 Preview: In This Preview… Iron Man and Cyclops WILL DIE!

This preview of Hulk #4, in stores Wednesday from Marvel, kills off Tony Stark and then kills off Cyclops for an encore. No, Matthew Rosenberg hasn't taken over writing the comic. It's just taking place in an alternate reality where consequences don't matter. Check out the preview below.

Hulk #4

by Donny Cates & Ryan Ottley, cover by Ryan Ottley

"SMASHSTRONAUT" part 4 of 6! As the mystery behind the Hulk's shocking new status quo deepens, Banner has piloted the Starship Hulk to an alternate Earth – one where Thunderbolt Ross is president, and he has an army of gamma-powered monsters under his command. Get ready for a surprise-filled, all-out brawl that only the insane minds of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley can bring you!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620003000411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620003000421 – HULK 4 BRADSHAW X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003000431 – HULK 4 GIST VARIANT – $3.99 US

