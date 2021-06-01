Hulk Will Smash Puny Avengers in Immortal Hulk #47 [Preview]

Immortal Hulk #47 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, and the puny Avengers are harassing the titular Hulk in this preview, like the insignificant gnats they are. Will Hulk smash these puny humans? He's already gotten a good start on Blade, though Black Panther is proving to be far more aggravating. Check out the preview below.
IMMORTAL HULK #47
MARVEL COMICS
APR210919
APR210920 – IMMORTAL HULK #47 BENNETT HOMAGE VAR – $3.99
APR210921 – IMMORTAL HULK #47 SHALVEY SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR – $3.99
(W) Al Ewing (A) Joe Bennett (CA) Alex Ross
• Last time, it was just business – and they destroyed a town and left the Immortal Hulk in pieces.
• Now they're in the middle of New York City, fighting a very different kind of Hulk…
• …and the AVENGERS are taking it personally.
32 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 6/2/2021
SRP: $3.99
