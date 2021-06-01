Hulk Will Smash Puny Avengers in Immortal Hulk #47 [Preview]

Immortal Hulk #47 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, and the puny Avengers are harassing the titular Hulk in this preview, like the insignificant gnats they are. Will Hulk smash these puny humans? He's already gotten a good start on Blade, though Black Panther is proving to be far more aggravating. Check out the preview below.