Human Target #3 Preview: Guy Gardner, Cosmic Christmas Cuck

A jealous and possessive Guy Gardner isn't pleased that Christopher Chance is making moves on his ex-girlfriend in this preview of Human Target #3.

HUMAN TARGET #3 (OF 12)

DC Comics

1021DC103

1021DC104 – HUMAN TARGET #3 (OF 12) CVR B STANLEY ARTGERM LAU VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Greg Smallwood

Christopher Chance is a man on a deadline and working to solve a crime that might be unsolvable. Despite his better judgment, he's falling for his lead suspect, and her violent ex-boyfriend isn't happy about it. Oh, and that ex? He's a Green Lantern.

In Shops: 12/28/2021

SRP: $4.99

