Human Target #4 Preview: Time to Get a Lawyer, Ted

HUMAN TARGET #4 (OF 12) DC Comics 1121DC065 1121DC066 – HUMAN TARGET #4 (OF 12) CVR B DAVE JOHNSON VAR (MR) – $4.99 (W) Tom King (A/CA) Greg Smallwood With eight days left to solve his own murder, Christopher Chance tracks down his next suspect. His murderer couldn't be Blue Beetle…could it? In Shops: 1/25/2022 SRP: $4.99

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Blue Beetle doesn't do a very good job of arguing that he didn't try to kill Lex Luthor in this preview of Tuesday's Human Target #4. Check out the preview below.

