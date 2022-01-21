Human Target #4 Preview: Time to Get a Lawyer, Ted

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Blue Beetle doesn't do a very good job of arguing that he didn't try to kill Lex Luthor in this preview of Tuesday's Human Target #4. Check out the preview below.

HUMAN TARGET #4 (OF 12)

DC Comics

1121DC065

1121DC066 – HUMAN TARGET #4 (OF 12) CVR B DAVE JOHNSON VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Greg Smallwood

With eight days left to solve his own murder, Christopher Chance tracks down his next suspect. His murderer couldn't be Blue Beetle…could it?

In Shops: 1/25/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.