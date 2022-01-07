I Am Batman #5 Preview: Batman Defeated?

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. Batman is in having trouble dealing with a new breed of peacekeepers in this preview of I Am Batman #5. He'll just have to punch harder. Check out the preview below.

I AM BATMAN #5

DC Comics

1021DC108

1021DC109 – I AM BATMAN #5 CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) John Ridley (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Ken Lashley

Batman fights for his life against a new breed of Peacekeeper, augmented with his family's own technology! The only person who might be able to save his life is…Lucius Fox?!

In Shops: 1/11/2022

SRP: $3.99

