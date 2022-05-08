I Am Batman #9 Preview: Too Far, Batman!

Batman's brutality against criminals is so unchecked even the NYPD are concerned in this preview of I Am Batman #9. Damn, Batman. The NYPD?! Now you know you've gone too far. Check out the preview below.

I AM BATMAN #9

DC Comics

0322DC125

0322DC126 – I Am Batman #9 Gerardo Zaffino Cover – $4.99

(W) John Ridley (A) Christian Duce (CA) Stephen Segovia

As the mysterious serial killer's motivation becomes more and more clear—as the entire city of New York finds itself divided over the repercussions of his actions—Jace begins to question more and more whether his role as Batman is helping to inspire good…or pure evil.

In Shops: 5/10/2022

SRP: $3.99

