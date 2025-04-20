Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: e e zann, Godfarr

I, Tyrant By e e zann & Godfarr, A Debut That Looks To Frank Miller

I, Tyrant, a new Image Comics debut by e e zann and Godfarr that looks to Frank Miller for inspiration, both creatively and financially

You can find e e zann's website on Google, though it hasn't been updated for a while, but it is very focused on comic book creators developing intellectual property, and keeping the rights to sell in to Hollywood, with Image Comics as the only publisher. It appeals to studio folk to look to indie comics, it appeals to indie comics folk to look to studios, and it highlights Frank Miller's 300 as a film that a number of filmmakers said no to and regretted. Well, now e e zann has a new comic book coming out from Image Comics in July 2025, described as "300 and Birdman's magical realism clash when** **Zahhak—a legend with a stark depiction of tyrants—proposes that Hafez toss out his unpromising myth's conclusion. Hafez must retell it with a Kirby exodus for Zahhak, to give his tale a Miller reboot in the comics industry". So he is showing his influences in his sleeve rather. And here's a preview of his and Godfarr's art. A new comic book debut from a new creative team with lofty ambitions, it seems.

I TYRANT #1 CVR A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER (MR)

(W) e e zann (A) Godfarr (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

