Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ian churchill, Marineman

Ian Churchill's Marineman Debuts New Character, Marinegirl

Originally published by Image Comics, Ian Churchill’s Marineman returned in support of Prevented Ocean Plastic for UN World Oceans Day 2023

Originally published by Image Comics and Eisner nominated in the process, Ian Churchill's Marineman is returning in support of Prevented Ocean Plastic for UN World Oceans Day 2023 yesterday. And he is bringing Marinegirl with him. The exclusive first appearance of Marinegirl and educational assets to promote the cause will appear on the official 2023 poster commissioned by Prevented Ocean Plastic to encourage people to #ChooseRecycled as part of this year's UN World Oceans Day. To coincide with the new theme of The Tides Are Changing, Marineman, Marinegirl and their friends are depicted hosting a beach clean-up.

"After last year's successful World Oceans Day programme, I was delighted when Prevented Ocean Plastic asked to feature Marineman again to spearhead their 2023 campaign," says creator, writer and artist, Ian Churchill. "The feedback from last year suggested kids wanted a female counterpart, so this year we introduce… Marinegirl! I was saving her first appearance for the publication of Marineman Volume 2, but the World Oceans Day demand for the character made debuting her early seem like the right thing to do."

"We're happy to welcome Ian Churchill and Marineman back to join us on World Oceans Day," adds Prevented Ocean Plastic director, Raffi Schieir, "Not only are they the subject of this year's poster, but they're helping us put together colouring and activity sheets to further educate future thought leaders. We all have a part to play and, by learning more, people can equip themselves to make better choices, support responsible sourcing in the circular economy, and help clean up this world for the future."

Prevented Ocean Plastic claims that it is itself as a "high quality, certified recycled plastic that has been collected from coastal areas at risk of ocean plastic pollution. Used by supermarkets and brands around the world, it meets regulatory health and safety standards, is traceable back to source and can be identified on-pack through its distinctive triangular logo." Clearly there is a business in this, and one that Ian Churchill is happy to play along with.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!